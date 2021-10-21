EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 21 October 2021 – 16:16

Competition asks the body chaired by Javier Tebas to keep the periods of exploitation at three years and not raise them to four and five. It also asks “the reason why all the lots are limited to their exploitation by pay television operators and open operators are not allowed to bid.”

Competition advises La Liga that “the possibility of submitting offers for a period of four and / or five seasons should be eliminated” in the commercialization of broadcasting rights for the regular championship, as the National Professional Football League intends to do.

In the report of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) published this Thursday, the body also asks the body led by Javier Tebas “the reason why all the lots are limited to their exploitation by pay television operators and Open operators are not allowed to bid“.

In other words, two of the ways that LaLiga had found to attract interested parties (relying on payment operators but extending operating times so that they would maximize their disbursements) have been encountered the supervisor chaired by Cani Fernndez.

In the organization led by Javier Tebas, they are convinced that the five-year terms promote distribution and competition in the audiovisual business of football. Competition, on the contrary, disagrees. However, the just-known report, requested on September 21, it is not binding, so that the soccer institution will be able to follow its plan outlined without taking into account the buts expressed by the CNMC. Industry sources close to the process and consulted by EL MUNDO assume that LaLiga will turn a deaf ear to the Competition warnings.

The body chaired by Tebas also has reports from legal firms that support its thesis. to make the leap at age five. In LaLiga they believe that a longer term will even affect the price to be paid by customers, which will be less the longer the agreed marketing period is, since there are operators that do not enter the fray due to the temporary limitation of investments. It is true that other countries like Germany and France They have advanced in this line, since they have already sold the commercial rights for four years.

According to Theban point of view, the current three-year structure is detrimental to competition between operators and it has led to more than two million viewers in Spain who, even having access to pay channels, do not or cannot follow football. In fact, an operator like Vodafone has already given up offering it to its customers, while Orange assures that they will dispense with that content if the price does not seem right. The last soccer broadcasting rights, for three years, were acquired by Telefnica, which was later able to market them to third parties such as Orange itself. The Spanish multinational, chaired by Jos Mara lvarez-Pallete, took over the League broadcasting rights from 2019 to 2022 for 2,040 million euros.

In December there will be a winner

The next step will be the review of the report by LaLiga, and if it deems it appropriate to modify the procedure for requesting offers, taking into account the CNMC criteria or not, which will take about a week. Subsequently, the document will be taken to the LaLiga audiovisual rights management control body for approval, which will take place around October 26.

Thus, already endorsed, the procedure will be published at the end of October or beginning of November. Then, audiovisual operators will have a period of four weeks to present their offers, which ultimately should be disclosed to LaLiga, by opening envelopes at the Higher Sports Council, already at the end of November or the beginning of December of this year.

