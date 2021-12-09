Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 12:11

It alleges that these companies used a system known as MLS that allows real estate users to share properties captured under a shared exclusive regime.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has sanctioned with the payment of 1.25 million euros to Idealistic, Remax, Immovilla, Look & Find, Witei and Anaconda for having carried out a series of agreements to fix prices and exchange information in the real estate brokerage market.

The highest penalty corresponds to Idealista, which will have to face the payment of 730,000 euros, followed by Remax (375,720 euros), Inmovilla (83,149), Look & Find (31,486), Witei (18,925) and Anaconda (1,749), according to the CNMC. In the case of Witei, which has collaborated through the leniency program, its sanction has been reduced by 45%.

Despite the fact that there is no administrative appeal against this resolution, I know that contentious-administrative appeal can be filed with the National High Court within a period of two months. Competition explains that these companies used a system known as MLS (Multiple Listing System), which works through a database that allows real estate users to share properties captured under a shared exclusive regime.

When a real estate user of the MLS captures a property, it can include it in the system, which allows other users make the sale. In this case, the capturing office and the selling office share the commission agreed for the global brokerage service offered.

In 2002, Remax and Look & Find promoted the project in Spain; Habitania, later acquired by Idealista, was in charge of the technological development; In 2012, Inmovilla and Habitania adapted their systems to make them compatible; and in 2017, Anaconda, made up of Remax, Look & Find and MLS, joined the structure and was in charge of developing and managing a common property sharing base.

In addition to the franchising companies Remax and Look & Find, the real estate software providers Idealista (through Idealista Tools), Inmovilia and Witei, actively contributed to developing and implementing the system through which the infringement was committed.

Rules of Procedure

The franchisors that developed this MLS system approved a mandatory regulation for real estate users that require a minimum commission of 4% on sales and one month on rents. It also imposed a 50% commission distribution between the property’s capturing office and the one that closed the transaction.

Breaking the rules could lead to disciplinary sanctions and even the suspension of associate status, with the consequent impossibility of accessing the real estate exchange.

The software companies also participated in the anticompetitive conduct, since they were in meetings of design of the system and established filters and other means of control that ensured that all the properties uploaded to the system comply with the conditions required in the internal regulations, according to the CNMC.

The implementation of software that allow tracking of real estate fees Captured from competitors and access to sensitive information among them made it possible to ensure the application of the system in the real estate market, which is characterized by being atomized on the supply and demand side.

Consequently, both regulations and software developments limited competition between real estate companies by establishing minimum commissions and other commercial conditions and generating a level of transparency incompatible with the necessary competition between entities. In addition, they excluded from the benefits of the MLS system those entities that were not willing to accept the anti-competitive rules contained in the regulations.

Idealist reaction

From the Idealista real estate portal they emphasize that the CNMC “in no case” points out to them for agreeing commissions but, on the contrary, confirms what the firm always defended: “the object of the investigation that the CNMC began almost two years ago did not have never anything to do with the use of malicious algorithms to manipulate the rental price “, they point out in a statement released after the resolution was known.

“At no time does it state that Idealista establishes, influences or alters neither the prices nor the commercial conditions of the properties that are advertised in it”, but rather “expressly recognizes that Idealista is a company that does not operate directly in the real estate brokerage market. “.

The investigation has focused on the legality of the agreements reached between specific agencies that are part of two real estate networks to supposedly set minimum service commissions in house sales transactions, and on the use they made of 3 real estate software, among them Tools, the idealista software. “Nothing to do with any algorithm or with the manipulation of the rental price,” they insist from the portal.

“The CNMC considers that Tools, like the other real estate software, are mere ‘necessary collaborators or facilitators’, but in no case does it link the software with the creation of the platform or with the alleged setting of commission prices. Tools is only penalized for configuring and facilitating a filter, not even for the general use that agencies make of this software “, they point out.

They also clarify why Idealista receives the lowest penalty in percentage terms. “The amount of 730,000 euros with which the CNMC sanctions Idealista is the result of applying the lowest percentage to idealista’s billing, the highest of the investigated companies,” they say.

