11/24/2021

On at 20:31 CET

The National Stock Market Commission (CNMV) has asked Andres Iniesta to heed the supervisor’s warnings about crypto assets, an unregulated product, and to inform yourself thoroughly before investing in them or recommending others to do so.

The stock market supervisor has responded through Twitter to the footballer, who this Wednesday morning announced on the social network, in Spanish and English, that I was learning “how to get started with cryptocurrencies” with Binance, an operator that claims to be the world’s largest bitcoin and cryptocurrency broker by volume.

The CNMV has warned Iniesta of the risks of cryptocurrencies

Given this message from Iniesta, who has more than 25.2 million followers on Twitter, the CNMV has decided to use the same communication channel to remember that cryptocurrencies are unregulated products and have “some relevant risks”.

Therefore, before investing in them or recommending others to do so, the supervisory body proposes to read a statement issued since the beginning of February in which it warned that, from a legal point of view, cryptocurrencies are not considered a means of paymentThey do not have the backing of a central bank and are not covered by customer protection mechanisms.

What’s more, the CNMV has made it clear on more than one occasion that it is a high risk investment and estimates that there are more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies on the market with characteristics similar to those of bitcoin.