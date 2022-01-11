Related news

The helm at the forefront of Signal changes hands. The application is not as popular as WhatsApp in Spain, but it is known to rival it in terms of security and privacy, even the European Union uses Signal. Precisely, the co-founder of WhatsApp is the one who assumes the position in place of Moxie marlinspike, the one who has been CEO of Signal until now.

This transfer is not entirely surprising, since Brian Acton, one of the creators of WhatsApp, has been on the board of directors of the Signal Foundation for years and has been very critical of the evolution of WhatsApp since leaving the company. Since 2018, Acton encourages on its social networks to delete Facebook (now Meta), current owner of WhatsApp.

However, from the statement issued by Signal it appears that Acton will not hold the position permanentlyRather, it will serve as a bridge until the company finds a more suitable candidate for this task. Moxie Marlinspike encourages interested parties to submit their applications for the position.

New Signal address

“I will continue to remain on the Signal board, committed to helping to manifest Signal’s mission from that role, and will transition as CEO over the next month to focus on finding candidates,” states Marlinspike on his website blog. by Signal.

Marlinspike has been a tireless advocate for internet security and privacy, flag that flies in Signal as the most secure messaging application against all types of attacks or espionage, whether from cybercrime groups or governments. It has even promoted where the company’s engineers have hacked a police tool used to enter mobiles in order to demonstrate that this technology was not reliable.

Now this task falls to Brian Acton, who in an interview for Forbes in 2018 showed sorry for selling WhatsApp to Facebook years agowith which he and his partner, Jan Koum, received millions of dollars. “I sold the privacy of my users (…) I made a choice and I compromised. I live with it every day,” he said at the time.

“Brian Acton, who is also on the board of the Signal Foundation, volunteered to serve as interim CEO during the search period,” Marlinspike says the transfer of the position to Acton who will serve until Signal finds to another candidate.

Signal vs. WhatsApp

This transfer of powers is anecdotal because Acton is the co-founder of WhatsApp, Signal’s rival application. Both have been great protagonists during the last year in which the decisions of the most popular messaging application have encouraged many users to move to Signal in search of more privacy.

WhatsApp and Telegram icons. Manuel Jesus Omicrono

Both Telegram and Signal benefited from the general discontent of users when WhatsApp in early 2021 announced certain changes in privacy policies. Although WhatsApp has tried to clarify these new measures afterwards, making it clear that they do not affect the end-to-end encryption of messages, the controversy continued for several months. The Facebook scandals have not helped the image of the application either.

WhatsApp is still the most popular app despite everything, but Signal continues to defend being the safest option with measures such as saving backups locally and not in the cloud and collecting very little personal data from the user.

