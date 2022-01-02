01/02/2022 at 20:12 CET

Ronaldo’s sports project at Cruzeiro is taking shape. And after having ruthlessly removed the broom, which led to the dismissal of Vanderlei Luxemburg, whom the ‘Phenomenon’ had as a coach at Real Madrid and the Seleçao, the Belo Horizonte club is negotiating to close, as soon as possible, its new coach: the Uruguayan Paulo pezzolano, that this last season he coached Pachuca, from Mexico.

Pezzolano, 38, fits the profile of coach Ronaldo is looking for, who has just acquired 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro: a young professional, with a salary according to the reality of the club who is in Serie B for the third consecutive year and capable of working with the base categories to reveal young people talents,

Who supports the signing of Pezzolano is his former wardrobe colleague Paulo André, who will be the executor arm of Ronaldo and strong man of the celestial club. The Uruguayan coach, in his stage as a footballer, spent the 2009-10 season at Mallorca.In the coming days, it is expected to close the incorporation of the coach, who has other South American football offers. The fact that Ronaldo is with Covid-19, which prevented him from moving to Belo Horizonte this Sunday, will not delay at all the schedule to be implemented to prepare a competitive project for this 2022, which allows the return of Cruzeiro to Series A of the Brasileirao.

The Uruguayan coach is struck by being able to have his first experience on a Brazilian bench, after having coach in his country (al Torque and Liverpool) and recently in Mexico. The definitive yes is expected these next few hours.