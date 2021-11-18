It is an ecological coffin that tries to return the body to the earth in the most organic way possible, but also avoids contamination caused by synthetic and chemical substances widely used in coffins. It is a coffin that turns your corpse into compost when you die with the help of fungi and other organic elements that break down the body quickly.

“Living Cocoon”, the invention of the Dutch Bob hendrikx, consists of a wooden box and mycelium, which are networks of fungi that usually live underground and that they help to rot the body quickly, including the box, which decomposes in just six weeks, when a normal coffin can take about 20 years.

His so-called “living coffin” is also ecological, as allows the soil to absorb nutrients from the corpse without contaminating it with glue, metals and other toxic substances such as formaldehyde, a chemical widely used for embalming corpses. According to the Green Burial Council, around four million embalming fluid is used per year in the United States alone. Cremation is also not a very environmentally friendly alternative, as a large amount of smoke and carbon is released into the atmosphere.

Hendrikx’s inspiration to create his company Loop Biotech and its eco-friendly coffin is his desire not to become a polluting waste when he dies, but a kind of compost for the earth. His intention is to reverse the industrial process in which the moment of death has become, to recover it as one of the most natural processes that exist.

Therefore, the entrepreneur takes advantage of the ability of fungi to decompose practically all kinds of material and thus convert inert matter into new plant life. For one week, the coffin is prepared from laboratory-grown mycelium that is placed at the bottom of the wooden box. On that moss the corpse is placed and, when it comes into contact with the humidity of the soil, the natural process of decomposition begins.

The cost of the Living Cocoon is $ 1,700 And, although it has found acceptance in some European countries Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, the company faces a very conservative industry that is unfamiliar with sustainable funerals. And would you dare to opt for this type of coffin for the moment you die?

