11/07/2021 at 02:10 CET

Never seen. Patrick, Internacional midfielder, had no other idea than to celebrate the victory at Gre-Nal (1-0) by displaying two cardboard coffins on the pitch that symbolized the Gremio’s more than possible relegation to Serie B… and, of course, when the Tricolor players realized it, a tremendous tangana was messed up in which the two delegations were involved.

Patrick’s provocation, which cost him the red with the game over, already enters the annals of the Gre-Nal, which is the greatest rivalry that exists in Brazilian football and which, in recent years, has already experienced serious episodes of violence between players and coaching staff of the two Porto Alegre teams.

Internacional celebrated their triumph in Gre-Nal number 434 as if it were a title. When the Guild had already retired to the changing rooms, Yuri Alberto, for example, he walked across the lawn with a bass drum. And one was the only one. Players with flags, chants and a maddened crook in the stands of the Beira-Rio … what was commemorated were not three points that bring the Colorados closer to the Libertadores 2022, but the more than probable descent of the Gremio to Serie B ( it would be the second in its history).

Trava na pose! 🙌📸 #VamoInter 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RMVP7aHJyf – Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) November 7, 2021

Without the presence of a single Gremio torcedor, due to the sanctions for the incidents that occurred last Sunday in the match against Palmeiras, the stands of the Beira-Rio were 100% red, full of coffins with the colors of the tricolor and torcedores disguised as ghosts with the letter B, alluding to Serie B del Brasileirao.

He was the Gre-Nal of guild despair, who added his fourth consecutive defeat, remains immovable in the penultimate position and is 7 points away from salvation, waiting for what may happen this Sunday with Bahia, which receives Sao Paulo from Rogerio Ceni.

The image offered by the team led by Vánger Mancini was very bad, mainly in the second half, when he lowered his arms and conveyed the feeling of being a defeated and heartless team, unable to try to lift a derby from the maximum.

International, meanwhile, breaks a four-game winless streak in which they had only added two points. The head of Taison (min. 39) allows the team of Diego Aguirre stay in seventh position, which gives access to Libertadores, and does not distance yourself excessively from Corinthians, who beat Fortaleza with a goal in extremis from Colombian Cantillo.

The Colorado victory was undeniable in a classic, which until the final incidents, had passed within an acceptable level of tension for a Gre-Nal. With the final whistle, the provocations arrived on the grass and on social networks: the International published a tweet with an emoji of a ghost …