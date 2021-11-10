11/09/2021 at 23:57 CET

Baxi Manresa is even more leader of group B of the Europa League after beating Pinar Karsiyaka in a very choral victory for the team coached by Pedro Martínez.

Baxi Manresa

Dani Pérez (7), Thomasson (21) Valtonen (2), Steinbergs (-), Bako (20) – starting five – Francisco (11), Dani Garcia (3), Rafa Martínez (2), Jou (3), Maye (9), Moneke (8) and Sima (2).

Pinar Karsiyaka

Tony Taylor (4), Blackmon (4) Colson (6), M’Baye (28), Agva (2) – starting five – Korkmaz (-), Roll (17), Yildizli (1), Erden (3) Tyus (4).

Partial

21-19; 21-16; 17-15; 29-19

Referees

Aleksandar Glisic (SRB), Martins Kozlovskis (LET) and Thomas Bissuel (LIT). Without eliminated.

Pavilion

Nou Congost in front of 4,700 spectators

The locals went from less to more in the game and ended up being clearly superior to their rival. If Stal Ostrów loses this Wednesday against Hapoel Jerusalem, the Catalan team will mathematically go to the next round as group winners

Baxi Manresa started with many problems to score against the intense defense of the Turkish team. The first basket of the Manresa did not arrive until after 4 minutes of play (2-8, min 4).

The local team was intoned thanks to forward Joe Thomasson, who scored the first five baskets in play for the Catalans to equalize the game. Even the Manresa team finished fourth ahead after a favorable 19-11 run after scoring the first points.

The beginning of the second quarter was traced to that of the first. It was very difficult for Baxi Manresa to achieve the first points and these did not arrive until after 3 minutes of play (21-26). But then the same story repeated itself.

After their last basket (15th minute of the match), the Turkish team went more than 4 minutes without scoring and the Manresa team took advantage of it with a 17-4 run to go ahead at the break.

The third quarter passed with an exchange of baskets, although it was Baxi Manresa who took the rhythm thanks to the control of the rebound (53-46 min 28). The Turks stayed in the match thanks to individual performance M’Baye, who scored 11 points in this quarter to keep his team alive.

Baxi Manresa started the last quarter scoring only three points and with a 9-5 run they began to face victory (68-55 min 35). The Turks had no response to the Manresa gale and ended up yielding to a very placid end of the game for the Catalans.