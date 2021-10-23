The fashionable colors in motorsport are changing. At least, this is proven by the latest BASF study, which highlights more striking shades.

Every year, the BASF chemical company conducts a study that shows the trendsetting colors in motorsport in different parts of the world. For some time now, we have been used to a dominance of gray and black tones, but it seems that this is going to change very soon.

According to its latest report, in 2021 and next 2022 we will be able to count on a greater variety of paintings They include shades of purple, blue, orange, green, red, and even brown. This is at least what the experts who have produced this document anticipate, so it is possible that we will soon begin to see these colors in new cars.

However, this research does not end here and we are also shown the key colors by regions worldwide. Beginning with Europe -although it really is a set of Europe, the Middle East and Africa-, we see that the highlighted tones are the orange ‘Spectora’ and the purple ‘Elicitor’, the most striking options.

The first, as mentioned in the document, is “a medium-toned pastel shade” that has the peculiarity of showing “its neo-futuristic side: a distinctly orange shade that offers a new technical aspect.” On the other hand, the ‘Elicitor’ focuses especially in africa and it ensures that it “uses regional resources, combined with local experience.”

Beyond these peculiar descriptions, it is evident that we are facing much more striking and risky tones than those who have dominated the automotive landscape for years.

This is not the case in other regions such as Asia, yes, where the colors ‘Knowing Ignorance’ -which could be translated as ‘Knowing ignorance’- and’Mobius’. The first focuses on China and it is a very dark green, almost black species. The second, for its part, is more of a light blue tone, but incorporates brown reflections depending on the light.

Finally, in America BASF highlights the colors ‘Lambent Earth’ and ‘Amicable Glimmer’. First of all, we see a brown paint, which is still surprising, since it has not been a common color for decades. Likewise, the second focuses on South America and it is a cream shade “with a lot of potential for the 3D shape of a car body.”

Be that as it may, it seems that trends are changing and it may be that we begin to see more striking colors in the new models again. Even so, those more conservative like grays and blacks will remain very present. Would you buy your next car in any of these colors?

