Related news

Madrid opened its new Plaza de España this past Monday and the media throughout the country managed to make the expectation far exceed the physical borders of the capital. This new heart of the city has been under construction for more than 700 days and It is a landscape reconfiguration that has caused a great debate on social networks. However, we have not come here to give an account of the thousands of memes about it, but of something that happened to Almeida at the inauguration.

One of the elements of the square that has not succumbed to the passage of time and the shovel has been the monument to Miguel de Cervantes who presides over it. It is a sculptural group that was installed there on the occasion of the third centenary of the publication of the second part of Don Quixote, in 1915, and was designed by the architect and sculptor Rafael Martínez Zapatero. Along with the statue of our most universal writer is also the ingenious nobleman and his companion in battles, Sancho Panza.

That is why the most famous couple in Spanish literature did not want to miss their appointment with the new square either. There were two actors who were in charge of giving them life and executing the necessary jokes to become the star guests of the day. One of the most applauded has had the mayor of Madrid as a co-star, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who almost had to fight a duel with Don Quixote.

“I’m interested in Dulcinea”

The hidalgo took it with him, believing that he would take away his lands shouting “the lord of the town is here!”, While Almeida gave him the courage to amend the plan: “It is said corregidor”. “The magistrate of the town!” Quixote continued until he glimpsed his Dulcinea in the crowd, who was arriving next to Sancho Panza. When naming her, the mayor did not hide his attention: “That interests me,” he joked.

Finally Don Quijote approaches the mayor of Madrid and Dulcinea @begonavillacis. Although this Don Quixote is a bit lost. 🤣😂

👉 # PlazaEspañaTelemadrid

📡 https://t.co/Cnw7Ol5lQX pic.twitter.com/XGcb2YL36h – Telemadrid (@telemadrid) November 22, 2021

Dulcinea was none other than the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, who stoically endured the couple’s adulation as can be seen in these images from Telemadrid’s Good Morning, Madrid program, the same ones that the mayor later also shared in his Instagram stories to jump then to Twitter and go viral:

There is no need to edit it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8auwKC2bJQ – Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) November 22, 2021

If there is something that Almeida cannot be blamed for, it is his sense of humor.

Follow the topics that interest you