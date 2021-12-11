12/11/2021 at 11:31 CET

Analía Plaza

Ian Brossat (France, 1980) has been deputy mayor of Paris since 2014, when the French Communist Party, in which he is a member, and the Socialist Party participated in the elections on a joint list and won. Anne Hidalgo, a French politician of Spanish origin, has governed the city since then.

A year before entering the City Council, Brossat, who heads the Housing and Housing Emergency area, had published Paris is not for sale. Proposals versus speculation. And four years after taking office, he surprised again with Airbnb, the uberized city – published in Spanish by the Katakrak publishing house – a story about how the multinational was penetrating Paris, the lobbying strategies it was carrying out and the tools of the municipal government to combat it.

“On April 5, 2014, when I assumed my duties as deputy mayor of Paris, the frantic development of tourist accommodation and the impact of Airbnb on the property market were not yet ‘media issues’,” writes Brossat. “I myself, at that time, did not calculate the extent of the phenomenon. Only a few weeks later, relating the first studies of our services with the word of the Parisians that I was meeting and that of the mayors of the districts – of all the political sensitivities – I learned that Airbnb was a recurring concern and that something important was happening in the Parisian housing market. “

Brossat attends EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same communication group as this medium, in Barcelona, ​​where he attended the Housing and Rehabilitation Forum organized by the City Council as a speaker. Both cities share some strategies for affordable housing.

How has the pandemic to the behavior of Airbnb in Paris? Do you have any data?Starting in March 2020 there was a brutal drop in tourism and, of course, in Airbnb bookings. And we have found that there are many more rentals of apartments with furniture, which were those that were on Airbnb and are now in the traditional rental. Did the prices?Yes. For a year we have seen a 4% drop in the price of private rentals. For two reasons: the increase in the offer of Airbnb flats that are now traditional rental and the regulation of the rental price, which has been applied in Paris since July 2019. That also works. It was a request from the municipality of Paris that the central government applied. The law provides for price caps and applies to all flats.And how did the real estate market forces react? They are usually very against.There are three themes. The first is that the private sector was very against it, but little by little it got used to it. In Paris, two thirds of the population are tenants and only one third are owners. It is quite different from what happens in Spain. Rents went up a lot between 2015 and 2018 in Paris. The prices were very high, so it was an argument to apply the regulation. The regulation applies only to new contracts, but contracts in France are for three years. When you sign a new contract with the same owner, it also applies. So little by little it reaches all the floors.Being deputy mayor of Paris, one of the most touristic cities in the world, you would have had to sit down and talk with Airbnb. What is your current position? Do you think they bring something positive, like tourist accommodation affordable or extra income to owners?It is a question of balance. Paris is a tourist city and we have the Olympic Games in 2024. It will continue to be tourist, we are not against tourism. But it is tourism that should not be carried out against the inhabitants, the Parisians who have trouble finding a flat. So we make a distinction between Parisians who rent their flat on Airbnb respecting the rules and as a supplement to their income and investors who buy flats or entire buildings to be 100% Airbnb.How do they regulate the investor?We make a distinction between primary and secondary residence. If you are a landlord in Paris, you can rent your main residence for a maximum of 120 days per year. Beyond that, you have to reach an exceptional agreement, very difficult to obtain and for which you have to pay a lot of money.Is there the so-called “quality tourism & rdquor ;? And the tourism of luxuryWhat does it bring to a city?We need balance, develop affordable tourism for everyone. The luxury, of large hotels, has existed in Paris for decades. But it is also necessary to develop a range of cheap hotels and youth hostels, which have an offer that corresponds to their income. The aim is to preserve an authentic city, so that Parisians can live and have a flat and tourism does not change it. The risk that exists is that all large cities look very similar, with the same brands and streets. So we have to develop quality tourism, respectful of the Parisian identity, which is the main reason why tourists come.He wrote a book on fighting speculation in Paris. What measures do they take?The left won Paris in 2001, twenty years ago. The objective was to develop public housing so that the middle and popular classes could continue to live within the city, despite being expensive. When the left won we had 13% public housing; now almost 25%. Almost a quarter of the population lives in public rental housing. How is it done? Building and imposing standards on the private sector. For example, the 30% regulation. Each new private housing development must have 30% of social housing for rent, something that has also happened in Barcelona for a couple of years. In addition, we transform private apartments and buy offices that we convert into public housing. It is an interesting measure in the context of the pandemic, because there is a lot of empty office.And despite everything, it is difficult to live in Paris. I know working adults who have to go to the suburbs, to rooms in student residences …We will continue to develop social housing to reach 25% in 2025. The goal is to have reached 30% by 2030. With the regulation of the private sector we want Airbnb to return definitively to traditional rental and to have more apartments for people. The control of price regulation is done right now by the central government, to which we ask that the city of Paris be able to carry out its own controls. Right now there are few technicians reviewing the contracts. In one year only nine owners were fined, it is very little. We ask to have that control competence to be able to do much more: to control real estate agencies, professionals and rental advertisement platforms, to check if they rent at the regulated price.Is it worth it to go after the super-rich who buy houses as an investment and leave them empty?We have this problem, but it is not huge [en términos de número de viviendas]. The main problem is in secondary residences, which represent 7% of Parisian flats. There we depend a lot on the central government, we have very little competition. Although we have a victory on this issue: the application of a tax on empty flats that rose little by little. But we have to develop other types of measures.What negative effects could the Olympic Games? There are people who are afraid that they will do them in their city!Paris won the Olympics with a project that assumes that almost all infrastructure already exists. They do it inside Paris. In the north there are some buildings, but the essentials already exist. That in terms of sports infrastructures. Flats for athletes and journalists are also being built. After the Games, these flats will be transformed into social housing. So we have the guarantee that there will be no speculation with them.One of the most popular projects of his mayoralty is the city of 15 minutes. I understand that it is “simple” at the service level, but how do you do it at the service level? job and housing? How do you encourage people to live 15 minutes from their work?The city of fifteen minutes is an affordable city for everyone. In the pandemic we saw that many essential workers lived far away. We have to develop social housing in the center so that those people who work in hospitals, etc. can stay close to where you work. The priority is to develop social housing, yes, but also to do it in neighborhoods that have very little. We have just inaugurated a very nice operation next to the Louvre, in the center, La Samaritaine, with 96 social floors in the hypercenter of Paris. Right by the river, so essential workers can live there. There are apartments rented by nurses, for example.They have also created cycling infrastructure where they used to circulate cars. How do people, who tend to be very attached to the car, take it? Policies to increase the use of bicycles have existed for twenty years, since the left came to the local government. Most Parisians do not have a car, they are a minority. If you look at the social differences, the people who have cars are the rich people. It is often heard a lot that it is the working poor who need a car and it is not true. We continue to develop public transport, bicycles and that people can walk in a more friendly way. It is not a policy that goes against the lower class.