11/06/2021 at 10:29 CET

The uneven regulation of the autonomic section of the Personal income tax in each community has created great disparities both in the tax rates, of 3.5 percentage points for the lowest incomes and up to 9 for the highest, as well as in the income brackets to which they apply, which in some are only five and in others 10.

This, added to the income differences in each territory, make the average collection per inhabitant for the Personal Income Tax – once the state section is added – is also notably different and that the highest, the 3,280 euros in Madrid, more than triples the lowest, the 1,003 euros from Extremadura.

At the height of budget debates, both in the majority of the communities and in the State, and about to begin with the negotiation of the long-awaited reform of the autonomous financing system, with the specter of fiscal harmonization flying over the meeting table, the The Madrid government has just approved a reduction of 0.5 points of personal income tax in all autonomous sections, in addition to the abolition of all own taxes.

That means that, if until now Madrid shared with the Canary Islands and La Rioja the lowest minimum rate at 9% – always speaking of the autonomous section of the communities of common regime -, now was alone with 8.5%, 3.5 percentage points below Catalonia, which has the highest with 12%.

In the case of the highest incomes, the Madrid rate drops to 20.5%, at nine percentage points of the Valencian, the highest, which is at 29.5%, according to the data collected in the Panorama of autonomous and provincial taxation 2021 of the General Council of Economists of Spain.

This analysis, which draws attention to the regional differences in terms of rates and tranches, indicates, with respect to the minimum rate, that between the future 8.5% of Madrid and 12% of Catalonia are, in addition to 9% of the Canary Islands and La Rioja, 9.5% of Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla and León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Galicia, as well as Ceuta and Melilla; 9.7% from Murcia and 10% from Aragon, Asturias and the Valencian Community.

With respect to maximum rate, between the new 20.5% of Madrid and 29.5% of the Valencian Community, 21.5% of Castilla y León appear; 22.5% from Castilla-La Mancha and Galicia, together with Ceuta and Melilla; 22.9% from Murcia; 23.7% from Andalusia; 25% from Aragon, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura; 25.5% from Asturias, Cantabria and Catalonia; 26% from the Canary Islands; and 27% from La Rioja.

Thus, the aggregate rates (adding the state rate) range between 45 and 54%, while in the territories of the Basque Country the minimum is 23% and the maximum marginal is 49% and in Navarra there is a rate with rates of the 13 to 52%.

Endless deductions

Regarding the sections, one of the factors related to the progressivity of the tax, in Navarra there are 11; in Aragon 10; in the Balearic Islands and Extremadura nine; in Andalusia, Asturias, the Valencian Community and the Basque Country eight; in the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Galicia and La Rioja seven; and in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Madrid and Murcia, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla five.

According to information from the Tax Agency regarding the Income 2020 campaign, in Castilla y León and Madrid, the section that includes the highest incomes begins at 53,407 euros of taxable base and in Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Murcia, together with Ceuta and Melilla, in the 60,000, while the rest of the communities have created specific sections with a higher rate from 120,000, 130,000, 150,000 euros in the case of Aragon and even 175,000 in Asturias, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

To all these differences we must add a endless deductions for personal and family circumstances, that are regulated “with great profusion” and are generalized, as indicated by the General Council of Economists of Spain, those applicable to taxpayers or disabled family members, birth or adoption, acquisition or rental of housing and investment in newly or recently created companies.

These deductions are generally conditional on the fact that certain amounts of the taxable base are not exceeded or that the taxpayer is in certain circumstances, such as disability, youth or being part of a large family.

In addition, deductions are being incorporated for residents in unpopulated areas and, with effects 2020 and 2021, some related to covid-19.

The result of this multiplicity of variables is that, once the regulations are applied to the disparate reality of incomes in each territory, the average of what a Madrilenian pays for personal income tax is 3,280 euros -according to the data from the Panorama of regional taxation and Foral 2021, calculated before the recently approved rate cut-, which is 227% more than an Extremaduran (1,003 euros) or 34% more than a Catalan (2,438 euros).

A taxpayer who only obtains income from work, single and without children and under 65 years of age will pay less for personal income tax if he is taxed in Madrid, the Canary Islands and La Rioja if his taxable base is 16,000 euros, in the Basque Country if it is between 20,000 and 70,000 euros and again in Madrid if it exceeds 110,000.

On the contrary, you will pay more for this tax in Navarra with a low income, in Catalonia and also in Navarra with a medium income and in the Valencian Community with a high income, according to the calculations of the General Council of Economists.