01/12/2022 at 07:28 CET

Nacho garcia

“Can you show me the covid passport, please?” The question is asked first thing in the morning by Joan, the owner of a bar in the market square of a town on the Costa Brava, but it is repeated in establishments in up to twelve autonomous communities, in some since last November. The requirement varies according to the territories, but generally affects bars, restaurants, nightlife, gyms and residences. To enter, you need to show that you are vaccinated, with the full schedule. A measure that intended to control the sixth wave in early winter but that it has been inefficient in its objective with the appearance of the omicron variant.

In fact, the three communities with the highest incidence rates, Navarra, the Basque Country and Aragon, require their presentation in places of public attendance, as well as the Region of Murcia, Canary Islands and Andalusia, which are the territories with the least incidence today. In between, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Extremadura, which do not require the presentation of proof of vaccination for social life.

Accumulated incidence 14 days by CCAA

No differences between CCAA with or without covid passport

This disparity of criteria It is one of the criticisms that the experts make of the lack of effectiveness of the measure. “It has been a lukewarm measure. There has been a lack of strategic vision in the global management of the pandemic and the fact that it is applied unevenly in the territories reduces its legitimacy and effectiveness.” Joan Carles March, professor at the Andalusian School of Public HealthHe also believes that “it has been a barrier but it should be stricter to be efficient.” In parallel with the implementation of the covid passport and its firm application, March It also calls for the requirement of recent antigen tests to improve the efficiency of measures to control the epidemic.

The lack of efficiency in the control of the incidence is the greatest criticism made by the experts to the extent that for many it has managed to encourage vaccination. From the University of Valencia, Professor of Public Health José María Martín Moreno believes that “the covid passport can help people get vaccinated and in that sense it has been an instrument to speed up the reopening in a safe way, but it is not the perfect solution since it has limitations. “

The effect on vaccination appears having been the most positive consequence of the passport requirement in catering and leisure. The number of vaccinated was increased in the first days of implementation of the measures in territories such as Catalonia where during the first days of mandatory passport, more than 20,000 people went through the vaccination tracks without prior appointment to obtain any of the punctures. Despite the fact that the Minister of Salut of the Catalan Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, stated that the objective of the measure in his community was not to increase vaccination, this has been its most visible consequence. The statement is confirmed by Pepe Martínez Olmos, professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health. “The passport is useful to force people to get vaccinated. In a month and a half of the measure, 400,000 people have been vaccinated.”

Serious effects on restaurants and nightlife

Beyond the consequences on people’s health and the epidemiological treatment of the pandemic, the covid passport has had serious consequences on the affected sectors. Hospitality and nightlife have been affected by changes in policies regarding the measures. Joaquim Boadas, secretary general of Spain NightlifeThe nightlife employer believes that the covid passport was a ‘driver of vaccination’, especially among the population between 16 and 30 years old, who saw an incentive to obtain their guideline. The error, according to the sector, is not having accompanied the measure with the request for negative tests. “However, the closure of nightlife has been counterproductive, ruinous for many companies and people have stopped getting vaccinated due to lack of incentives.”