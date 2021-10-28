Related news

Mark Zuckerberg has presented the metaverse, his vision of how social relationships will evolve on the internet. A virtual place where we can meet both our close friends, but also with work environments or public places where we can access a range of content of all kinds. And that is why it has decided to rename the parent company as Meta.

FACEBOOK, the company to which WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger and the homonymous social network Facebook belong, has changed its name to Meta. It does so with the idea of ​​spurring the possibilities of its metaverse virtual world, while serving to keep the brand away from the latest scandals that have arisen around the social network.

“Right now we are seen as a social media company. Facebook is one of the most widely used technology products in the history of the world. It is an iconic brand, but we are a leading technology company. Social apps are important to us, but building technology to bring people together is in our DNA. The metaverse is the next frontier to connect people, just like social networks when we started doing it, “Zurckerberg detailed during his inaugural Conect conference.

The news has been well received by the market, as the company’s shares rose around 2.75% on the Nasdaq, reaching above $ 320, a few minutes after Mark Zuckerberg announced the new panorama to the that the company aspires to.

The company the ticker will also change on December 1, what will happen to be FB to MVRS. Of course, they insist that it will not affect the way we use or share the data.

“The first metaverse”

With this change of identity, Mark Zuckerberg changes the course of the company that bets everything on the metaverse with the idea of ​​replicating a virtual world in which to develop from daily life to leisure or social relationships. A gigantic platform on which build contact between people thousands of miles away, but also all the economic infrastructure that depends on it.

From video games to clothing for avatars, services or online classes. Zuckerberg’s idea is to find synergies between all its services to empower Meta to a level that is attractive not only to users, but also to developers and companies. Achieve what Second Life aspired to and never achieved.

“From now on, we will be the metaverse first, not Facebook first. That means that eventually you will not need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand begins to appear on our products, I hope that people from all over the world get to know the Meta brand and the future we represent.

With the new approach, the company’s business idea is structured in two different segments: on the one hand, its family of applications and the other for its work on future platforms, known as Family of Apps and Reality Labs, as they will appear in the financial results for the fourth quarter of the year.

“Our work on the metaverse is not within just one of these segments. The metaverse encompasses both social experiences and future technology. As we broaden our vision, it is time for us to embrace a new brand. “

What is the metaverse?

The truth is that it is not the first time that Zuckerberg talks about the metaverse. Last summer he showed that he wants to go beyond the internet with a virtual world in which technology is fully integrated into the day-to-day life of the human being. For this, it is developing both devices that allow combining virtual and augmented reality, as well as its different social platforms.

Your bet is ambitious, but it is not a short-term plan. Last September, the defunct Facebook explained that “The metaverse is not a single product that a company can build alone. Like the Internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not. And it won’t be built overnight. Many of these products will only be fully realized in the next 10-15 years. While that’s frustrating for those of us eager to dive right in, it gives us time to ask the tough questions about how they should be built, “what is clear is that Meta wants to be the one to call the shots.

The goal of Meta is to bring all of its applications and technologies under one new brand and “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses (…) The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of the metaverse. Today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded in three dimensions or projected onto the physical world, “explains the company that predicts it will be” the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and is ushering in a new chapter for our company”.

