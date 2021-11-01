11/01/2021

On at 22:48 CET

Iusport

If Paris Saint Germain finally decided terminate Sergio Ramos’ contractIt would have to go through the checkout, but we already know that if there is something left over for the Parisian-Qatari Club-State, it is that, money. The footballer’s contract is signed for the next two seasons at a net 10 million per season.

Article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players provides compensation for these cases: “In all cases, the party that terminates the contract is obliged to pay compensation. Subject to the provisions on compensation for formation of art. 20 and Annex 4, and unless otherwise stipulated in the contract, compensation for non-compliance will be calculated considering national legislation, the characteristics of the sport and other objective criteria. “

As CVBJ.biz anticipates, compensation is set based on “The remuneration and other benefits owed to the player under the current contract or the new contract, the remaining contractual time, up to a maximum of five years, the fees and expenses disbursed by the previous club (amortized over the term of the contract), as well as the question of whether the termination of the contract occurs in a period protected & rdquor ;.

In addition, in this case, as the club would break it, PSG would be exposed to a sanction, in addition to compensation, if the dismissal without just cause occurs in the so-called Protected Period, which is three years from the date the contract was signed.

The aforementioned regulation provides that, in addition to the obligation to pay compensation, “they must impose sports sanctions to the club that terminates a contract during the protected period, or has led to the termination of a contract & rdquor ;. Sanctions that can come, in the worst case, to the ban on signing for two windows. This, subject to the specific clauses of the Ramos contract, which will probably contain a forecast of this situation as he is a 35-year-old player with a previous injury.