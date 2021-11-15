Related news

Social networks strive to facilitate accessibility to their platforms also to people with visual or hearing disabilities developing improvements for them and working with other applications that make their experience the same as the rest, as we have told from time to time in La Jungla. However, although the progress is palpable, this you-to-you relationship does not work if one of the parties does not use empathy with the other.

One of the best examples that have been seen in this time is the one shared by the Argentine writer and journalist, Veronica Sukaczer, who in addition to writing books and winning children’s and youth literature awards was diagnosed with severe to profound bilateral hearing loss when she was a child. She tells herself on her Twitter profile that her life, since the masks have arrived and she cannot read lips, is much more complicated.

So the networks could be a perfect alternative for her, but it is not like that when people insist in communicating with her through audios. Now that even Instagram has surrendered to voice messages, increasingly used by users, Verónica is forced to explain that they are not accessible to her. However, what happened to him a few days ago was the last straw.

A documentary about the deaf

The writer has shared with her followers a screenshot of the private message that has reached her through Instagram, explaining that they had invited him to be part of a documentary about deaf people and she had asked them about the focus of the work. The person on the other side sent four audios and ended up writing only “and prejudices about deaf or hard of hearing people”:

They invite me to be part of a documentary about deaf people. I ask them what the focus is.

Here’s the answer: pic.twitter.com/E5eXwBr6dV – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 12, 2021

Veronica responds if they have realized that “You sent four audios to a person who can’t hear them” And nothing else was needed for his tweet to go viral, surpassing 200,000 reactions on the social network and prompting comments like these, some of them making it clear that these types of situations occur more frequently than desired:

oh god, I would laugh if it weren’t such a great level of lining – Ce (@Ing_Torta) November 12, 2021

This is my WhatsApp image and so and everything happens to me the same .. pic.twitter.com/Y7xZIO6zLL – Miguel Bernal Escob (@miguelbernales) November 13, 2021

HAHAHA, it makes me laugh because they are recurring things.

Today I went to the cinema to see Eternals, and once I was seated, I realized that I was BENDING.

I have seen half of the film trying to guess the dialogue (I am hard of hearing), and avoiding the habit of reading lips so as not to lose myself. – Rodolfo Mejía (@rmejiasolis) November 13, 2021

I am hard of hearing.

(50% loss)

And the chinstrap issue?

By Diosssss, what torture !!!

I don’t understand anything when they speak to me.

And in businesses, banks or offices above are the screens. 🤦‍♂️

We suffer from a disability that cannot be seen with the naked eye. – Tommy Shelby (@ HShelby88) November 13, 2021

My sister’s laburo, where the central axis is inclusion, they zoom in and do not take into account that there is a person with hearing loss who CANNOT read lips due to the poor connection. The speaker is notified, he does not give a ball until he finally gives the floor to another partner who calls. – paquita pascuala (@PaquitaPascuala) November 13, 2021

My old man uses hearing aids which is difficult for them to understand that they do not send them audios because he does not listen to them. – AboutAGeekGirl ︽✵︽ 💚🏳️‍🌈 (@aboutageekgirl) November 13, 2021

The tweeters asked Verónica how the person who had sent the audios had reacted and confirms that, against all logic, not only did she not die of shame but also she pretended to be offended:

He was upset by my answer and he no longer wants me to participate. – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 13, 2021

Moreover, the writer explained in detail the reproach that had been made:

That he remembered that I listened because he interviewed me once but it was fueled that I need to read lips. – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 12, 2021

In fact, she has been forced to convey that she knows that there are applications that transcribe the audios, but that it would force her to make an extra effort when “there is another way to communicate” easier for both parties, as is the written word:

I read you and thank you. But I prefer that they do not send me audios. Not that there is no other way to communicate. – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 13, 2021

Finally, Verónica recalled that the easiest thing is to ask before screwing up:

Let’s close this exciting topic: if you need to communicate with a deaf / hard of hearing person, the right thing to do is ask how it works best for them (not easier or simpler, it’s not stupid).

Suppose, imagine, suspect or transfer another experience is not right, it is wrong. – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 15, 2021

And if there are good intentions in between, it is worse. – Verónica Sukaczer (@VeroSuk) November 15, 2021

An easy lesson applicable to many more things in life.

Follow the topics that interest you