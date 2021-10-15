10/15/2021 at 2:07 PM CEST

The Spaniards Pedri and Gavi, from Barça; Yeremy Pine, from Villarreal, and Bryan gil, of the Tottenhamas well as French Eduardo Camavinga and the brazilian Rodrygo Goes, of the Real Madrid, are listed in the list of twenty finalists for the Golden Boy to the best U21 player of the year, after the last cut made this Friday.

The Turin newspaper “Tuttosport“, which awards this award from 2003, advanced in its paper version the names of the twenty finalists, among which are also the English Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund, and Mason Greenwood, Manchester United.

Pedri, Tenerife midfielder from 18 years, is the main favorite after a brilliant season lived in the Barcelona and with the Spanish selection, with which he was a semifinalist in the last Eurocup. He was also part of the Spanish Olympic team that won silver in Tokyo.

He is joined by his partner in Barcelona ‘Gavi‘, who to his 17 years and 62 days On October 7, he became the youngest player to make his senior debut in the history of the Spanish team. The midfielder of Barcelona It was not initially part of the list of one hundred names chosen by “Tuttosport” at the beginning of the selections, but it was added thanks to the great performance shown in recent weeks and the media outcry caused.

The first winner of the Golden boy it was the dutch Rafael Van der Vaart and other “young people of the year” have been English Wayne Rooney, the Argentinian Lionel messi, the Spanish Cesc Fabregas and Isco Alarcon or french Kylian Mbappé. Fans can vote for their favorite on the “Tuttosport” website in a list that this Thursday was reduced from 40 to 20 names.

Between them, the winner will be decided, as usual, based on the votes of 40 journalists from the main European sports media.

This is the full list of the twenty finalists:

1. Karim Adeyemi (ALE / Salzburg)

2. Jude Bellingham (ING / Dortmund)

3. Eduardo Camavinga (FRA / Real Madrid)

4. Charles De Ketelaere (BEL / Bruges)

5. Pablo Paéz ‘Gavi’ (ESP / Barcelona)

6. Bryan Gil (ESP / Tottenham)

7. Ryan Gravenberch (HOL / Ajax)

8. Mason Greenwood (ING / Manchester United)

9. Daniel Maldini (ITA / Milan)

10. Jamal Musiala (ALE / Bayern Munich)

11. Alexandre Nuno Mendes (POR / PSG)

12. Pedro González Pedri (ESP / Barcelona)

13. Roberto Piccoli (ITA / Atalanta)

14. Yéremy Pino (ESP / Villarreal)

15. Giovanni Reyna (USA / Dortmund)

16. Rodrygo Goes (BRA / Real Madrid)

17. Bukayo Saka (ING / Arsenal)

18. William Saliba (FRA / Marseille)

19. Jurrien David Timber (HOL / Ajax)

20. Florian Wirtz (ALE / Leverkusen)