A well-nourished group of thieves were able to make this tremendous robbery thanks to having found a weakness in the protection of an old woman’s account, managing to make 240 small money transfers.

Bizum has been one of the most useful applications for making payments between individuals for some time. Maybe a friend buys movie tickets and you give him your share using your mobile, something easy and simple that saves us from having to carry a lot of money with us.

Like all technologies, it can be used by people for evil purposes. In this case, a huge gang, of up to 100 subjects, was using a cryptocurrency transformation company to launder the profits of the blows they delivered.

One of these blows has to do with an old woman, whom they stole 240,000 euros. They were able to do it thanks to the fact that a sister of the injured woman was the target of phishing by the gang. They got their data and also control of their money, including the option to enter the account of his older sister, who had a lot of savings.

With access to the old woman’s account, they hatched a plan not to take all the money at once and be discovered. They cloned the mobile by supplanting the SIM card of the little sister.

They were able to do it because they created a fake ID and got a duplicate SIM card from a phone store that didn’t pay much attention to what it was doing.

Now that they had all the data and could see the notifications, they started with their plan. To prevent banks from sounding the alarm, they started making transfers of 999 euros to different people, known as mules.

As the cell phone had been duplicated, the victim did not know that they were withdrawing money from the account.

By supplanting the SIM card, the mobile stopped working temporarily, but as there were no signs of danger, it was not acted quickly. In that short period of time, the people who had been transferred they began to withdraw money at ATMs.

A hit with many key pieces

The police establish that the gang is really big, being able to divide the entire operation among the criminals who did the phishing, those who cloned the card and those who acted as mules, obtaining the money from the transfer and withdrawing it at ATMs.

Has been more than 100 arrests in 16 different provinces. 92 of those people were mules, who made a small profit, but were the weakest link in the operation. These people have been investigated and everything has led to the cryptocurrency company in South America.

They have been accused of continued fraud, money laundering, criminal organization and, in some cases, falsification of documents and identity theft. It is clear that crime does not compensate but with new technologies it is much easier to do it thanks to the ease of doing everything anonymously.

Therefore, you know, if your mobile stops working temporarily, something happens. Take the initiative and review your accounts quickly, notifying the authorities and banks where appropriate.