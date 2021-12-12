Vicente Fernández: Condolences and farewells from famous people | .

After the sensitive loss of the famous singer from Ranchera MusicVicente Fernández, the entertainment world is dressed in mourning once again, already with some warnings from his neurosurgeons of what was serious, although they all hoped that he could recover.

The Charro of Huentitlán He got ahead of us on the road today, Sunday at 6:15 in the morning, despite the fact that it happened at such an early hour, the artists have already begun to write. posts from duel and of fired for the great performer.

These have been some of the messages he has received, starting with the popular host of Ventaneando Pati chapoy, who wrote “Sad news this day Vicente Fernández leaves us”.

Then we go to Ricardo Montaner, another great singer who wrote the following text: “From eternity Don Vicente Fernández, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions. Kind and considerate man with his colleagues. Peace Don Vicente, peace to your dear family ”.

Even the exponents of urban music are manifesting themselves, the first that we can appreciate in the trends was Don Omar writing: “REST IN PEACE #VicenteFernandez”, accompanied by an emoji of the Mexican flag and a dove.

The band The Bukis wrote: “Our solidarity, affection and prayers with the entire family of Don Vicente Fernández in view of his departure. Today a great man left, rest in peace ”.

Fey He also wrote a few words accompanied by one of his photos: “He will always remain the king.”



Marisol González was also announcing her departure, a Televisa host who highlighted that she is an icon of Ranchera Music: “Mexico wakes up in mourning this Sunday! Rest in peace legend ”.

María León dedicated a song to him, writing the lyrics of a song that he interpreted, “Acá entre nos”, also sending hugs and prompt peace to all of Vicente’s family.

The actress, singer and host Lourdes Munguía also wrote the following words “May Vicente Fernández rest in peace. It will always remain alive in our hearts ”.

These messages join the large number of farewells from celebrities who will surely continue to reach social networks, a great artist who really weighs his weight.

At Show News we wish Vicente Fernández to rest in peace and prompt resignation for his family and friends.