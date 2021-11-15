11/15/2021 at 08:06 CET

Susana arizaga

Bernardo Montoya, the confessed murderer of the young woman from Zamora Laura Luelmo, faces the permanent prison that can be reviewed in the jury trial that begins today for the violent death of the young teacher that took place in 2018 in Huelva, where he had moved from his homeland only a few days ago. In addition to that penalty, Montoya faces the accusation of the Prosecutor’s Office that asks for another 32 years for sexual assault and illegal detention.

To this is added the family of the victim and the Junta de Andalucía which, as a popular accusation, They ask for the maximum prison sentence for the alleged murder. The Public Ministry requests, from adults, 12 years for the crime of rape and 20 for that of illegal detention; that Montoya cannot reach the third degree of prison until he has been in prison for 22 years and has been estranged from Laura’s family who resides in Zamora for ten years. The compensation for the victim’s family is fixed at 400,000 euros.

The offender is on trial for the crime of the 26-year-old teacher, who disappeared on the afternoon of December 12, 2018 when she went shopping in the town of El Campillo, where she had settled a few days before to teach at the institute of the nearby municipality of Nerva. Without knowing it, the young woman lived in front of the family home of Montoya, who had arrived in town shortly before the crime, after serving a 17-year prison sentence for the murder of an old woman and robberies with violence.

The accused, in preventive detention since December 22, 2018 After being arrested four days before, he came to confess guilty to the crime in his statement before the Civil Guard, which was not recorded due to a technical error, a ruling that allowed him to back down before the Valverde del Camino judge who investigated the case. In that first interrogation, he would have admitted that he killed Laura after cornering her with deceit, but he denied the rape, as it became known days after his arrest. The habitual offender would have stated then that the young woman had asked him where there was a supermarket “and I sent her to a dead end & rdquor ;, which he would get to before the young woman because he had traveled by car, according to what he said. But, the truth is that, according to the data that appear in the proceedings, Montoya was waiting for her sitting on the bench of her house, where she had a brazier, and forced her into her home, where he beat her. When he verified that she was “badly injured and very weakened & rdquor ;, he sexually assaulted her,” making it impossible for her to defend herself & rdquor ;, as recorded in the proceedings. The defendant “dealt more blows & rdquor; the young teacher, one of them “hitting the head with a blunt object & rdquor ;, which caused his death. The defendant wrapped the young woman in a blanket and put her in the trunk of his car to leave the body in an area of ​​difficult access and among bushes, in the place “Las Mimbreras & rdquor ;, on the N-435 road at kilometer point 166. His pants and underwear were found 200 meters from the body, according to the data provided by the Civil Guard at the time.

The judge of Valverde del Camino affirmed in the order opening the oral trial that there are “sufficient & rdquor; to convict the only defendant in the death of the Zamorana, who came to blame his girlfriend for the crime. Montoya was arrested on December 18, just twenty-four hours after the Civil Guard located Laura’s lifeless body, after several days of raids in the vicinity with the help of residents of that town and of the young woman’s Zamorano friends.

It was precisely a volunteer who found Laura’s clothes, the first clues for the Civil Guard to locate the body of the young drawing teacher, half-hidden in an area of ​​embankment and bushes. The first autopsy carried out at the Huelva Institute of Legal Medicine proved that Luelmo suffered a sexual assault and that his murderer dealt a strong blow that caused his death at an indeterminate time between December 14 and 15.

The Huelva Court received the open procedure in July 2021. The judge extended Montoya’s provisional prison in January of that year, despite the fact that the Law allowed his release on December 22, 2020, after two years had elapsed since his admission to a penitentiary without a trial being held, a decision that the Huelva Hearing has maintained, which set five days to hold the trial, which, unless otherwise decided by the Chamber, will conclude on Friday.

The case shook the entire country, was the reason for numerous rallies against sexist violence, one of the causes for which Laura Luelmo distinguished herself during her life. Social outrage once again put the debate on the permanent reviewable prison in the forefront of the present day, a penalty that the murderer of the young woman from Zamora now faces. The tributes of neighbors from the towns of El Campillo and Nerva, where he taught on an interim basis, have been numerous since Montoya ended, as he admitted, with the life of the drawing teacher. The multifunctional pavilion of the Nerva City Council was renamed Laura Luelmo, as was the classroom of the educational center where she taught her classes.

For its part, the family demanded from the State, in its day, a “public request for forgiveness & rdquor; for his “resounding failure & rdquor; by “not being able to guarantee the right to life and physical integrity & rdquor; from her daughter.