12/17/2021 at 19:06 CET

.

Fernando Simón takes the floor again and does so with a forceful statement about the covid passport. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies After almost two years of the pandemic, he does not see it necessary to “force many things”, because the population “knows what to do.” Of course, Simón assures that the passport is “one more tool” and is not “the key”.

Simón, who has participated this Friday in Zaragoza, his hometown, in the presentation of a big-headed man with his image, has defended the use of all the tools available to stop the transmission, including the covid passport that the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon has again limited today in the Community unless cases of those raised by the regional Executive. A few days ago he already asked Spanish society for prudence.

In this regard, Simón recalled that the population over 12 years of age is approximately 90% vaccinated and that the probability that someone not vaccinated will go to a bar is small, “one in ten people”.

However, he has admitted that although the group between 20 and 40 years old has “good vaccination coverage, it is lower than other groups and they are probably the ones who go to bars the most”Therefore, the covid certificate “can be used to eliminate some risks, but it is not the only alternative.”

Asked about the possibility that come back mobility restrictions and schedules to the areas of greatest incidence, as raised this Thursday by the Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, if the TSJA did not endorse the extension of the covid passport, Simón has pointed out that they are options “that must be kept in mind according to the epidemiological situation” to decide at all times what is the measure that allows you to get out of the situation.

A measure, he added, that “it is not easy” to re-implement after two years of “very tough” restrictions in Spain, but that if at any time it were necessary “it would have to be accepted”.

However, he stressed that Spain is one of the countries that has managed to maintain a evolution “acceptable within the bad” of the epidemic, with long periods with relatively few restrictions and compared to other countries in which it has been necessary to implement more restrictive measures.

Simón has advocated for continuing to maintain the mandatory measures, such as the use of masks except outdoors with sufficient distance, and guarantee the maximum vaccination coverage whenever possible and that it is “probably the best measure that can be applied right now against the coronavirus” or avoid areas of greatest risk, such as poorly ventilated interiors and with accumulation of people.

And he also recalled that the situation is “different” from a few months ago, with very high vaccination coverage in Spain that reduces the probability of hospitalization “a lot”, the probability of entering the ICU “very much” and the fatality “also very much”.