One of the things the pandemic has taught us is to queue, to wait. Any management that previously took us less than five minutes, now becomes tedious due to capacity restrictions, due to the controls derived from the current restrictions or due to the shortage of personnel facing the public, among other issues. Thus, throwing our hands at our heads when we see ourselves at the end of a row that seems eternal is one of the routine gestures of this new normal.

For this reason, it is not so strange what has happened to the protagonist of our next story, which takes us to Murcia. Last Sunday the match between Almería and FC Cartagena was held, a match that generated great expectation between the two swollen. Long queues of people were seen in the facilities of the Cartagena club, that is why Murcian public television, The 7 TV, He moved a team there to take the pulse of the fans.

The reporter did not miss a lady who was waiting among the rest of the fans, so she told her that she imagined that “You are here for the entrance of this great game”. However, the woman replied with a resounding refusal to the surprise of journalists. “Why are you queuing?” He asked the lady again, who answered with another question: “Isn’t this the Covid vaccine?”. The professional’s laugh represents a bit of all of us:

First moment of the year 2022 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Wawbyvvn4 – Fran Nortes · 🇩🇰 (@Nortes_Fran) December 31, 2021

Although the epic intervention of the woman from Cartagena on Murcian television occurred in the last blows of 2021, the truth is that for many it has meant the first viral moment of 2022 because it was widely disseminated in the following days on social networks. In fact, it has accumulated more than 60,000 reactions and more than 850,000 reproductions, in addition to having generated comments like these:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha this woman answer to many people. Who has not queued in one place and then found out that it was for something else 😂 – Sandra Dihör (@SendyDihor) January 2, 2022

Well, we already have the first meme of the year https://t.co/D085HzHQw3 – Álvaro López (@ a1varo_lopez) January 1, 2022

I adore her. – Teisano (@ no0maswhisky) January 3, 2022

The best lady in the world https://t.co/05JYesbO9l – Julef (@JulefBlocker) January 2, 2022

Bonissim pic.twitter.com/VxC6Jd41Yp – AnnabeLee 🏴‍☠️ (@kanyabel) January 1, 2022

Region of Murcia ❤️ https://t.co/nKKgr3aoIO – 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚́𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚 🇪🇸 (@ GermanPerona14) January 2, 2022

I read the other day in a tweet that the covid has taught us to queue. This is a clear example 😅😅 – luispehache (@luispehache) January 1, 2022

I love you so much granny that could be me perfectly https://t.co/Pc2qjMnPRI – Carmencilla🦕 (@CarmenDudels) January 2, 2022

The Simpsons again predicted the futurehttps: //t.co/bhwejuCIYR – THE 🅿️LAN (@ Migui95) January 1, 2022

What do you want me to tell you … I am this woman in this life .. https://t.co/WBvrBnWnY1 – Patricia Campillo (@PatriAnton) January 2, 2022

In fact, it included the reporter herself who is a co-star of the video, Marta Sanchez Veracruz, has had to go out and certify that the situation, in addition to being “epic”, had been very “real”:

I confirm that it was epic and very very REAL 😂 – Marta Sánchez Veracruz (@MartaSnchezVera) January 1, 2022

We hope that the woman has finally located the Covid vaccination line.

