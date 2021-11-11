11/11/2021 at 09:24 CET

Niklas Sule’s coronavirus positive could have more effects than seemingly foreseeable. After learning that the central defender had tested positive, the German soccer federation reported that four more players had to serve quarantine. One of them is Joshua Kimmich, who has recently been involved in a controversy for not wanting to be vaccinated at the moment ..

Now Kimmich can see how Bayern Munich He lowers his salary during this period of quarantine that he will have to exercise. This is due to a regulation that was established in Germany since last November 1, in which it says that an employer is not obliged to pay the payroll to any worker who has had to enter quarantine and is not vaccinated by his own decision. .

Nagelsmann will not be able to count on Kimmich for the match against Augsburg in the following league match, once the national team break is over. It will be necessary to see, what decision does Bayern make in this regard, and if it finally decides to apply this rule that could make rethink the idea of ​​the player.

Kimmich generated controversy for not wanting to be vaccinated

Joshua Kimmich, He generated a controversy days ago in his country for not having been vaccinated even against the coronavirus and having publicly explained that he has not done so because he has some doubts, because, according to him, there are not enough studies on the long-term effects.

Kimmich did not rule out getting vaccinated soon, but his statements generated concern inside and outside of football in case they could serve as ammunition for anti-vaccine movements. It remains to be seen if Kimmich is mentioned in this regard after being forced to quarantine, and if the intention to be vaccinated is reconsidered.