Estimates the appeal imposed by the central government for exceeding its powers

The Constitutional Court annuls the municipal capital gains tax

The Constitutional Court has brought down the reduction in the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) that Catalonia applied to low incomes, thus estimating the resource that the central government presented when considering that the Generalitat exceeded its autonomic powers.

The Government applied, through the budget support law, two measures: on the one hand, that the taxpayer’s minimum is, in general, 5,550 euros per year; and on the other, an increase of 10% of the exempt minimum for low income. If the sum of the general taxable bases and the taxpayer’s savings is equal to or less than 12,450 euros, the minimum for the taxpayer is 6,105 euros per year, he pointed out specifically. And that is the part that the Government appealed when considering that it created a new category of personal income tax, and the reason why the Constitutional Court has overthrown it, as ElNacional.cat advanced yesterday.

At the time of the approval of the tax reduction, the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, already pointed out that the communities cannot create new categories, which is what will happen with the sum of the general base and savings. This argument has been accepted by the TC, which in the sentence advanced by the aforementioned media indicates that the Government has exceeded the limits established by the State for the autonomous exercise of this transferred competence.

The Constitution, however, clarifies that its decision will not affect the returns accrued, that is, that taxpayers who have already benefited from their measure will not have to reimburse the amounts saved. The TC makes this decision to guarantee legal security, and according to the Government’s calculations of the reduction, more than 200,000 taxpayers could benefit.

The Court’s decision is relevant for the decision itself, but also because Catalonia is one of the regions with the most aggressive taxation with its taxpayers. According to the latest edition of the Fiscal Liberation Day study produced annually by the Civismo Foundation, Catalans are the ones who have to work the most days to pay all the taxes they have to face: 201 days. And according to the estimates of the General Council of Economists, the Catalan region already has 19 own taxes, four of them unconstitutional and some as imaginative as the tax on the environmental risk of the production, handling and transport, custody and emission of radioxic elements

