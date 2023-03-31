the controversial Dragon Ball Z video game with adult content ​​

Master Roshi is one of the most controversial characters in Dragon Ball. The franchise shows him as an old man who clearly practices sexual harassment against young girls like Bulma, Lunch and Milk, just to name a few.

Someone has taken this feature to develop a controversial video game that is only for adults. It’s called Kame Paradise and it’s in its third installment, titled Multiverse X. With Master Roshi as the main character, they embark on an adventure based on the Dragon Ball Z arcs.

Kame Paradise refers to the paradise of Kame Sennin (Master Roshi). It is a place where Goku’s sensei can go and, among other things, have sex (which they show explicitly) with the women of the series.

According to the Geek Mi colleagues, this video game can be played online without having to download the program. It is mainly made for mobile devices, but for obvious reasons it is not in the virtual stores of the Google Play Store or the App (Apple) Store. The only way to install it is as an APK.

The story of this third part focuses on the events of Dragon Ball Z. Master Roshi steals a time machine to move through the different arcs of the series. He must gather the dragon balls to save the world, action that he does together with other players.

The aforementioned portal reports that the video game has more than 10 million downloads. His creator, Yamamoto Doujinshi, promotes the development of him through his own account. Twitter.