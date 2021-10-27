October 27 has arrived, for Dominicans synonymous with joy. The Dominican Winter League (Lidom) formally begins in its 2021-22 tournament, dedicated to the memory of the late military veteran, Kalil Haché.

Apart from the joy, it is also essential to scrutinize the memory of who the dedication of the season rested, being General Haché of the Army of the Dominican Republic, who died in March 2020, as well as a renowned figure in the sport.

Haché was president of the Sports Circle of the Armed Forces and the National Police in the Dominican Republic, in addition to a great career as a polo player, a sport of which he is considered a pioneer in the Caribbean country, as well as horse racing, which led to the dedication of the event year after year of the Kalil Haché Classic at the V Centenario Racetrack, in Santo Domingo.

Outside of his great sporting career, there is controversy over the relationship of his figure to the “Dictatorship of 30 years”, which marked one of the darkest and most censorship moments in both Dominican political and social life, when the dictator Rafael Leonidas Trujillo led the Dominican state as caudillo.

Haché even had a work role as private and personal secretary of Radhamés Trujillo, youngest son of the dictator, in addition to never having denied his ties with the family, who in statements for newspapers always said “remain loyal” to the Trujillos.

After the start of the season in the Dominican Winter League (Lidom), which will bear the dedication of Kalil Haché, the last days of the tournament have seen harsh accusations to the league for such dedication.

On October 24, Luis Salvador Estrella, son of Salvador Estrella Sadhalá, one of the brave executioners with the assassination of dictator Rafael Leonidas on May 30, 1961, made a video for social networks where he denounced that Lidom will dedicate a tournament to a “torturer”.

Luis Salvador Estrella, son of Salvador Estrella Sadhalá, denounces that the baseball championship was named after a “torturer”. pic.twitter.com/hlaUzA6Qxy – The Rally (@ElMitinRD) October 25, 2021

Luis Salvador said that when he was 14 years old, his father had told him about the sinister background of Kalil Haché, who recounted the memories his father shared with him, where Salvador Estrella “had fainted after being tortured in the La Victoria prison”, where According to his statements, General Haché was present.

The Dominican League as a union has not spoken before these indications, who without turning their heads await the song to the “play-ball” this Wednesday, October 27.