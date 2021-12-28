Anyone who is not a frequent follower of the UFC surely do not know Sean Strickland. In fact, the name is hardly familiar anywhere. Beyond his lack of recognition outside the environment in which he works, within wrestling he is one of the most famous participants. So much so that he is located in the seventh position in the ranking in the middleweight division and his record marks that he won 24 of the 28 fights he played throughout his career (he has six consecutive victories). However, this time the note was contributed not by his movements inside the cage, but by some out-of-date comments he made on his Twitter account.

“Instagram kicked me off the platform, so hello Twitter. It’s time to educate them fools,” he says in his biography. Starting from that base, it will be easier to understand why the controversial homophobic messagess that he posted in response to a follower’s question. “Would you rather have a gay son or a prostitute daughter?” Asked user @FrunsOnYoutube. Immediately afterwards, he did not delay in arriving his answer and assured in a blunt way: “If I had a gay son I would think that I failed as a father to create such a weakness … If I had a whore daughter I would think that she just wants to be like her dad“.

If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness ….. If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol !! https://t.co/QlfKlpUnWr – Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom! Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex .. us straight men, we’re fucked … we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair – Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

Then, he decided to lower the decibels and said that he does not have any problems with the LGTBI community. “Listen, gay men are great, I support them with their choices. Most I know are happy,” he said. However, he stigmatized them by referring to the fact that every time they meet people of the same gender, their main intention is to have sexual relations. In that sense, he added in the same tweet: “Everyone hangs out with friends all day and has sex. We straight men are screwed. We have to work hard to get laid. It’s not fair”.

Strickland, better known as Tarzan, did not have a simple childhood since he grew up in a toxic context, a situation that ended up affecting him greatly. He was expelled from various schools, where he exposed all the anger that he accumulated during his day to day life. “I grew up in a very abusive home and that made me angry and full of hatred. That is why they threw me out of all the schools and the first time I entered a gym they beat me to tears, “he told a long time ago in an interview with the official UFC website.

ALMOST HAVE TO LEAVE EVERYTHING

Despite that first impression with martial arts, he noted, “My first day of training was the first time I felt happiness. Mixed martial arts certainly saved my life.” Even so, he was very close to leaving the competition since he suffered a very important car accident: in December 2018 he was hit by a truck head-on while driving a motorcycle. “At that time, all I thought was that I would no longer be a UFC fighter and that my dream was over,” confessed the North Carolina-born 30 years ago.

