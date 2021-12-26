12/26/2021 at 4:26 PM CET

Each one has their tastes, opinions and certainties. Never someone, or something, can appease and satisfy everyone equally. This is what happens with this type of list that tries to group, order and value the work of an entire season of a team sport in an individual distinction. In this case, for the protagonists who spend ninety minutes in the technical area, sitting on the bench or from one side to the other giving directions.

By the end of the year 2021, the English magazine ‘FourFourTwo’ has drawn up a list of the 50 best technicians in the world during the current season and, how could it be otherwise, has raised criticism and praise in equal measure. Although, as always, it is true that the first thing more.

And it is that among the 50 most prominent figures there are great absences. Renowned characters like Jose Mourinho or Manuel Pellegrini. But also Ronald Koeman. For Mark White, Conor Pope Y Ed mccambridge, the journalists in charge of making the list since 1994, the already former FC Barcelona coach, does not deserve to be among the fifty best technicians in the world. While the current, Xavi Hernandez, closes the ranking in the last position.

50 – Xavi Hernández.49 – Djamel Belmadi.48 – Sean Dyche.47 – Rafa Benitez.46 – Marcelino45 – Roberto De Zerbi44 – Bruno Lage43 – Patricio Vieira42 – Ivan Juric41 – Giovanni van Bronckhorst40 – Thomas Frank39 – Steve Clarke38 – Urs Fischer37. Christohe Galtier36 – Luciano Spalletti35 – Tite34 – Marcelo Gallardo33 – Christian Streich32 – Graham Potter31 – Massimiliano Alegri30 – Mikel Arteta29 – Maurizio Sarri28 – Zinedine Zidane27 – Simone Inzaghi26 – Didier Deschamps25 – Luis Enrique24 – Brendan Rodgers23 – Carlo Ancelotti22 – Stefano Pioli21 – Lionel Scaloni 20 – Julen Lopetegui19 – Ralf Rangnick18 – Marcelo Bielsa17 – Steven Gerrard16 – David Moyes15 – Marco Rose14 – Gian Piero Gasperini13 – Unai Emery12 – Erik Ten Hag11 – Kasper Hjulmand10 – Mauricio Pochettino9 – Gareth Southgate8 – Julian Nagelsmann7 – Diego Simeone 6. Roberto Mancini5 – Hansi Flick 4 – Antonio Conte3 – Jurgen Klopp2 – Tomás Tuchel1 – Pep Guardiola