12/21/2021 at 10:31 CET

.

The new Traffic law will enter into force in Spain on March 21, except for some specific measures that will do so this Wednesday. This is established by the reform de Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety, whiche publishes this Tuesday the Official State Gazette (BOE).

It indicates that “this law shall enter into force at the three months after its publication in the BOE Except for the modifications relating to articles 75, 98, 99, 100, 101 and annexes V, VI and VII, which will enter into force the following day “.

These last precepts refer to issues such as the obligation of drivers to be at all times in a position to control the vehicle and others related to the notification of violationss, which must be made personally to the alleged perpetrator, and the data search which may be accessed by the competent bodies.

In three months the bulk of the rule will come into force, which also emphasizes punishing the fact of not using, or doing it improperly, protection systems such as helmets, seat belts or child seats, throwing objects that could cause accidents or fires such as cigarette butts or putting endangering cyclists when overtaking.

In addition, it is prohibited exceed the speed limit by 20 kilometers per hour in overtaking on conventional roads, and for the first time legislation is being passed on new means of personal mobility, such as scooters, and progress is being made in the protection of cyclists.

WHAT’S NEW IN THE NEW LAW

They increase from 3 to 6 the points to be deducted for driving while holding the mobile with the hand. The fine of 200 euros and a 3-point penalty is maintained if the offender uses the mobile but does not have it in hand.- Throwing objects that could cause fires or accidents onto the road or in its vicinity entails the loss of 6 points ( before 4). -The points that are lost for overtaking rises from 4 to 6, endangering or hindering cyclists or without leaving the minimum separation of 1.5 meters. The points to be deducted go up from 3 to 4 for using, or not doing it properly, the seat belt, child restraint systems, helmet and other protection elements. It is punishable by 3 points for having in the vehicle radar or kinemometer detection mechanisms and not only their use as it was before.- Loss of 3 points for keeping mobile phone devices adjusted between the helmet and the user’s head while driving. The time that will have to elapse without committing infractions to recover the initial balance of 12 points is unified within a period of two years, provided that the entire balance has not been lost.- The possibility that cars and motorcycles may exceed 20 points is eliminated. km / h generic speed limits on conventional roads when passing other vehicles. Mandatory helmet use for users of personal mobility vehicles, such as scooters. Personal mobility vehicles and bicycles and cycles will not be able to circulate on sidewalks and other pedestrian areas. Since July 6, 2022, the incorporation of anti-start breathalyzers in passenger transport vehicles (for example, school buses) is mandatory. Failure to comply with it is a very serious offense (500 euros). It is also considered a very serious offense “to breach the rules regarding assistance on public roads”, which carries a fine of 500 euros. It is added as a minor offense (up to 100 euros) for “breaching the obligation of drivers to be at all times in a position to control their vehicle.” 2 points of the card can be recovered for taking courses on safe driving certified by the DGT. However, the recovery of these points will not be effective until the regulation of the conditions that such courses must meet comes into force.Using unauthorized intercom devices in driving tests will be considered a very serious offense, sanctioned with 500 euros and six months without being able to present themselves again. People and goods transport companies will be able to access the drivers registry online to find out if their workers’ driving license is valid or not. It will only be reported in red (not in force) or green (in force). Awareness and sensitization courses may be established to obtain a driver’s permit or license, which may also be taught “online” as long as interaction is ensured through a virtual classroom. Zero alcohol rate for underage drivers of any vehicle.