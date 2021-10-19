Colombian reggaeton player José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, better known as ‘J Balvin’, and Dominican rapper Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, have remained at the center of the controversy after their most recent video clip was removed from YouTube after the angry protest of users who point it out for having images that promote misogyny, machismo, slavery, sexism, and obscene language.

The controversial song, titled ‘Perra’, can still be heard on YouTube in its official audio version, where it already has more than 14,000 negative reactions and thousands of criticisms, which highlight that the lyrics are disparagingly directed against women.

In the audio-visual piece, which had been published in September, the reggaeton artist has two black women tied with chains, who are made up with dog noses and ears, and move around emulating four-legged animals.

Last week the Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, and the Presidential Counselor for Women’s Equity, Gheidy Gallo Santos, issued an “open letter to the authorities and to the country” to express their rejection of the musical production where Balvin “uses images of women and people of African descent – population groups with special constitutional protection – tied with neck chains, crawling on the floor like animals or slaves.”

In the letter, in addition to rejecting the video clip, they demanded “strong response actions” against this type of material, “because they reproduce, incite and justify violence against women by promoting the violation of their rights, the damage to their dignity and the normalization of denigrating postures or imaginations that internalize, undervalue and reify their body and show them as an object owned by men ”.

“We publicly invite the singer ‘J Balvin’ and the music and record industry to sign a pact that includes various commitments for the promotion of women’s rights in music and prevention of violence against them, a scenario in which we hope to count with the Externado de Colombia University and other universities whose work has been outstanding on the subject ”, the letter outlines, where they also urge the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation.

Criticism in networks

In the comments on YouTube, a large number of users repudiated the message, the tone and the images of the video, and made fun of the “pride” that could be felt by the members of J Balvin’s family in this musical theme.

“Congratulations José, your mother must be satisfied with the gentleman of a son she has,” wrote a user identified as María Victoria Sánchez. Another commentator, named Abel Linares Mamani, added: “Artists today have a lot of influence in society, the fact that they normalize this way of expressing themselves, goes for bad.”

Gabriela Villadiego Borre, for her part, considered that the lyrics are “so degrading” because it occurs in a context where “women continue to fight more and more for equal treatment, in which they are respected for their intellect and for their qualities”. “This song produces pain for others, what a shame!”.

Also the user Andreick Bohorquez Roa denounced that the topic only shows how people of African descent are denigrated, by placing them as victims of racism and slavery.

Meanwhile, Joel Méndez assured that J Balvin will not change his attitude, even if he apologizes for the content of the video clip. “Right after JB: apologize to his fans, his followers believe him and nothing has happened.”

On Twitter, a user identified as Laura Hernández, responded to a post made in August by the reggaeton player to promote the song: “I love J Balvin and I’m Dominican. But I can’t approve of the lyrics to this song. I’m surprised that José has lent himself to this disgusting lyric. Sorry, but it is time for us to make the Dominicans respect our image ”.

For now, neither Balvin nor Tokischa have reacted to the controversy after the elimination of the audiovisual and have not responded to the thousands of criticisms made by users.

Source: RT