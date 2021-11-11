11/11/2021 at 19:10 CET

The final phase of the Basketball King’s Cup 2021-2022 will be held at the Municipal Sports Palace of Granada from February 17 to 20 following the agreement reached between the ACB and the Junta de Andalucía, announced this Thursday the employers’ association of the clubs.

In a statement, the ACB explained that, as the Andalusian city does not have a club in the Endesa League to act as host, the eight best-ranked teams at the end of the first league round will participate in this edition.

The tournament returns like this, thirty years later, to the city where the first final phase of the Copa del Rey was played in 1992 “and which marked a milestone in the history of the competition” and which also hosted the edition held in 1995, highlights the note, which also reports the signing of an agreement with the Granada City Council for the development of the Cup and its spaces in the city.

“With the election of Andalusia and Granada, the ACB brings the great festival of hobbies closer to a venue with a great basketball, tourist and leisure tradition“, Add.

The Copa del Rey returns to Andalusia for the third time in the last decade after the editions held at the Martín Carpena Pavilion in Malaga in 2014 and 2020, and for the first time to Granada since the final phase was held in 1995.

The eight qualified teams will fight for the title at the Municipal Palace of Sports in Granada, which has un approximate capacity of 10,000 spectators and where, in addition to the final cup finals in 1992 and 1995, the Super Cup was played in 2005 and several basketball World Cup matches in 2014, as well as other major sporting and cultural events.