12/20/2021 at 08:00 CET

The Copa Libertadores 2022 begins this Monday at the Conmebol convention center, in Luque (Paraguay), with the draw for the first two preliminary phases, which will begin to be played in the week of February 9.

In the first place, the three crosses of the first phase will be defined, which will be played back and forth. The main novelty is the presence of Montevideo City Torque, a City Group team that will play the top South American club competition for the first time.

In pot A, there are three historical ones: Olimpia (Paraguay), three times continental champion (in 1979, 1990 and 2022); Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, which, in the last edition, reached the semifinals where it was defeated by Flamengo; and Bolívar (Bolivia) and its feared altitude of La Paz.

While in pot B will be Deportivo Lara (Venezuela), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) and Universidad César Vallejo (Peru).

A SECOND PHASE OF GREAT RESPECT

The three winning teams of the first phase will integrate pot B of the second phase alongside América (Brazil), Plaza Colonia (Uruguay), Everton (Chile), Audax Italiano (Chile) and a Colombian representative yet to be defined.

In pot A, meanwhile, will be the most powerful teams: Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Fluminense (Brazil), Estudiantes (Argentina), Guaraní (Paraguay), who trains the Catalan Fernando Jubero, The Strongest (Bolivia), Universitario (Peru), Universidad Católica (Ecuador) and Monagas (Venezuela).

The winners of the eight crosses of the second phase, will enter a final tie, the third, which will end up defining, in four new face-to-face, the four teams that will enter the group phase. The losers, on the other hand, will go to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

This next year, the Copa Libertadores will have one less month of competition, due to the World Cup in Qatar, in November. It will begin in February with the previous phases, in April the group phase will begin and the final, which for the fourth time will be decided in the single-match format, has been scheduled for October 29, at the Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil (Ecuador ), which represents a month before the final of this last edition that Palmeiras won against Flamengo (2-1).