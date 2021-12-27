12/27/2021 at 21:35 CET

Adrià Leon

It took him a little longer to come back but he did. And is that the Covid 19, although it has arrived a bit more late than in leagues such as the Premier League, for example, it has already been installed again in Spanish professional football, both in LaLiga Santander like in the Smartbank, both with several teams already involved.

The sixth wave of the pandemic, starring the variant Omicron, has forced LaLiga to strictly comply with the new prevention protocol established just a week ago, although it seems that it is not being enough to prevent new infections and, consequently, new quarantines.

So far they are Athletic, Barcelona, ​​Betis, Cadiz, Celta, Elche, Espanyol, Levante, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid the clubs that again have casualties due to the covid. More than half of the league, data more than significant to prepare thoroughly for the next sessions, where precautions will have to be even more extreme.

Contagions by team

Athletic

Unai Simón and Íñigo Martínez (December 18) and Berenguer and Ezketia (December 20).

Barcelona

Lenglet and Dani Alves (December 27)

Betis

Saved * test to be confirmed * (December 18) and Borja Iglesias (December 21)

Cadiz

5 players (December 27). The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

Celta Vigo

5 players (December 24). The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers. There are four more infected (December 27) but CRPs have yet to be determined.

Elche

4 players (December 27). The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

Spanish

5 players (December 27) and two members of the coaching staff. The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

I raised

Radoja (December 11).

Osasuna

Aridane (December 12) and Kike García and Budimir (December 21).

Vallecano Ray

12 positives between players and staff (December 21). The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

Real society

10 positive cases (December 27). The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

Real Madrid

Modric, Marcelo, Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale and Lunin (December 16), Alaba and Isco (December 21) and Arribas (December 22).

As regards the Smartbank LeagueToday several teams have also fallen. The most affected has been Oviedo, with eight cases (six players and two members of the coaching staff). They have also announced positive the Eibar (6), the Amorebieta (3) and the Huesca (3): Andrei Ratiu, Cristian Salvador and a member of the coaching staff.