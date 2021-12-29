12/29/2021 at 4:38 PM CET

Espanyol’s midfielder Sergi darder explained this Wednesday that “the coronavirus is not an excuse” for the team, with five footballers and two members of the coaching staff infected, and added that they will “go out to win” this Friday against Valencia at the Mestalla.

The Mallorcan commented, after training at the Dani Jarque Sports City, that covid is something with which all footballers and society in general “must coexist”. “It can affect us all. We have not complained when we have had five injuries and we will not complain now,” he insisted.

Asked if LaLiga should suspend this day due to the number of infections in First, Darder pointed out that it is not up to him to assess it. “They tell me that I have to come to train and play and I do it delighted. The team is focused on what it has to do, it adapts, “he reflected.

Regarding the game against Valencia, the footballer highlighted the level of the rival: “We know what awaits us. It is a good team and we will have a very complicated, uncomfortable and difficult game. Finishing with 26 points the first round would be brutal. It is not a duel of more than three points, but it does have great importance “.

The midfielder stressed that Espanyol is “capable of competing against anyone if they are at their level”. In this sense, the player asserted that the block travels to Valencia “to show everything it has” inside. “If we give it our all, we will surely have a chance to win,” he added.

As for the balance of the first round, Darder was self-critical, since the block still has “many things to improve”, although he was also “optimistic”. The footballer considered, in any case, that this section of the season has been “positive” and believes that parakeet fans can expect “a good second round.”