

There is no need to worry if you got vaccinated and soon take a test.

Still exist many myths surrounding the coronavirus vaccine that still make many people hesitate to apply it, despite the fact that it is proven that it has many more benefits than things against it.

One of the great unknowns that haunts the head of the population is whether the vaccine can have an effect or alter the results of a Covid test.

About this question, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) explains that the Covid vaccine will not cause a test to detect the presence of the virus in the body, such as PCR, come out positive even if it has been applied to you.

Specifically about the PCR test, health experts indicate that what it does is look for the mRNA (genetic material) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in order to determine if it is found in the body of a person or not at the time the test is performed.

Similarly, PCR is capable of detecting virus fragments, even if the patient had it but at that time the active Covid is no longer found in their body.

If you have the vaccine, the PCR test cannot give a positive result because only part of the viral ARm was applied, so it is impossible for it to replicate.

But in the case of an antigen or serological test, the vaccine may intervene because it does record the development of the immune response generated after applying it or after having developed the disease.

“If your body develops an immune response to the vaccine, which is the goal, you can test positive for some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate that he had a previous infection and that he may have some level of protection against the virus ”, indicate the health authorities.

The CDC also clarifies that none of the authorized vaccines can transmit the virus as such since in them it is not alive or complete, only a part of its genetic material.

