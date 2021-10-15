The disbursement in salaries of presidents, councilors, deputies and officials soared more than 13% in the last year

The 40 provincial councils -including the forales-, the three island councils and the seven island councils represent an expense, only in public salaries of more than 1,100 million euros per year. It is the result of adding the perceptions of the presidents, deputies, councilors and officials of these organizations, which in many cases have a very relevant and tangible role, as it may be in the case of the Canarian councils, but in many other cases, as in the case of the provincial councils, it is far from that.

In addition, these intermediate areas of the administration are the ones that accumulate the highest spending. And on many occasions, the need for its existence has been highly questioned given that there are already autonomous communities and municipalities, which can take over the tasks of the provincial councils.

The data of the Salary Information of Administration Positions (ISPA) relative to 2020 published yesterday by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function allow us to observe, in addition, that there has been a notable increase of 13.5% in total cost compared to the previous year despite the fact that the number of staff has been reduced. What has happened, therefore, is that average salaries have increased as a direct consequence of the wage improvements registered by public workers. An example: the average salary among officials of the provincial and provincial councils in group A-1, which is the highest, has gone from something 53,400 to something more than 56,000 euros.

From the department directed by Mara Jess Montero, they also point out that the concepts considered are those directly linked to the job, base salary, destination supplement, specific supplement and the corresponding extraordinary and additional payments. But neither personal bonuses, such as seniority, nor those of variable perception such as performance productivity or bonuses are included. Is that the final total outlay figure is even higher since these other items are not taken into account.

Analyzing the data in a more detailed way, it can be seen, for example, that the Diputacin de Barcelona is the largest in terms of deputies and councilors with a total of 50. Of them, 29 have exclusive dedication and their salaries are even close to 100,000 euros. Those of Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Seville and La Corua, as well as the Cabildo Insultar de Tenerife, have up to 30 deputies although, as in almost all cases, not all of them have that exclusive dedication. But among those who do, the most common salaries easily exceed 50,000 or 60,000 euros.

Higher are the figures among presidents, and especially striking are the cases of the Provincial Councils of Vizcaya and Lava and, once again, in Barcelona. Unai Rementeria, who is the deputy general of Vizcaya and belonging to the PNV, has a salary of 111,249 euros. Follow him Nuria Marn (PSC), head of the Diputacin de Barcelona, ​​with just over 106,000 euros. And close those top three spots Ramiro Gonzalez, deputy general of lava, also of the PNV, and with a figure that exceeds 100,000 euros. To contextualize how bulky these data are in the public sphere, it is enough to observe that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will collect 84,845 euros next year while the ministers will stay at 76,000 euros.

On the opposite side are the presidents of the Cabildos of El Hiero and La Gomera, who do not have exclusive dedication and receive, respectively, 7,600 and 16,150 euros.

