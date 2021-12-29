With the chip and semiconductor factories at the limit of their capacity, the American graphics card company has preferred to pay in advance and thus ensure a constant supply for when they launch their new generation.

For a year we have seen how each technological launch remains a mere advertisement. Those graphics never make it to the market, those consoles never make it to the stores, those cars never make it to the dealership …

Everything that has semiconductors in it suffers from delays, complications, price increases and shortages. And the problem is that in the graphic world this happens twice because of the miners.

For that reason Since mid-2020, the graphics cards that NVIDIA has been launching have become an object of desire. Unfortunately only those willing to pay triple the amount of the recommended price could buy them.

Now, and seeing that 2022 is going the same way, at NVIDIA they have decided that it is a good time to start producing their – not yet announced – RTX 4000 series, or at least ensure a stable and sufficient supply to cover the demand that is expected.

NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture is expected to bring the The next generation of graphics cards use TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, which is beginning to be highly demanded by large manufacturers, including its rival AMD.

For this reason, and according to close sources, customers like NVIDIA need to pay huge amounts of money up front to TSMC if they want to secure a gap in production of 5nm.

To the extent that MyDrivers has reported that NVIDIA has prepaid TSMC about $ 1.64 billion in Q3 2021 and will pay $ 1.79 billion in Q1 2022.

The long-term total agreement, of several billion dollars, It will cost NVIDIA a whopping $ 6.9 billion, much more than what you paid last year.

NVIDIA will not only use this money to source TSMC’s wafer supply, but also SamsungBut it appears that most of the amount will be spent on TSMC’s 5nm technology.

Hopefully with this huge outlay the people of NVIDIA can finally supply all their customers. Of course, everything indicates that the new generation will not be cheap precisely because of this huge initial outlay.