Azahara Muñoz.

Endorsing the association with the term Golf Coast that serves to unequivocally identify that Andalusian coastal region, the Costa del Sol will once again become the focus of professional golf today from November 25 to 28 thanks to the celebration of Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, tournament that is played this year in Los Naranjos Golf Club and that returns to act as the brilliant culmination of the season. The second edition of the Race to Costa del Sol will end in Marbella, order of merit of the Ladies European Tour sponsored by Turismo Costa del Sol and has become an inescapable international reference for all golf fans.

The President of Tourism Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, has shown his satisfaction that the Open is once again coming to the Costa del Golf, specifically at Los Naranjos Golf Club, ambassador of a region, the Costa del Sol, which is hosting the tournament for the eighth time in its modern stage after hosting it in Flamingos (2010), La Quinta (2011 and 2018), Aloha Golf (2016 and 2019), and the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina (2017 and 2020).

The president of Tourism Costa del Sol has also referred to the benefits of the field and has indicated that “with its careful design, notably improved in recent years, it more than satisfies the demand of its visitors and the needs of its partners, because its offer golf course is also complemented with services worthy of the Golden Flag awarded by the prestigious 59Club platform ”.

Francisco Salado once again highlighted the importance of the golf segment in the province of Malaga and indicated that, with 74 courses, the Costa del Sol is the area of ​​continental Europe with the highest density of courses with more than 500 holes irrigated with recycled water.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado has also highlighted that “the seasonal adjustment power of this segment is unquestionable and the level of spending by these tourists is higher than that of the average visitor. The great economic contribution that this type of visitor brings to the province’s tourism industry is undeniable, due to its high purchasing power, and because of the high qualification given to us by golf tourists, as well as its high degree of loyalty ”.

Salado has indicated that “the golf segment brings revenues of 1,400 million and 17,700 jobs to the Costa del Sol. To all this, we must add that golfers give us an average score of 9.24 out of ten: an exceptional figure whose greatest guarantors are safety, humane treatment and value for money. 98.7% recommend the Costa del Golf destination ”.

The grand final of the Ladies European Tour will feature an exceptional prize pool, € 600,000, to which will be added another quarter of a million euros that will be distributed by the best three of the Race to Costa del Sol. In addition, this year’s Andalusia Costa del Sol Open squad in Spain will be select, as it will host the 64 best players in the ranking who will be accompanied by eight sparkling guest golfers, names that have left a deep mark on international golf.

The Marbella course, designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones Sr., will pose a fair but exciting challenge to female golfers. Ladies European Tour that will travel its fairways and greens always carefully cared for. Its appeal, which will reach viewers in 148 countries thanks to international television broadcasting, will be a magnificent claim that will serve to increase the number of visitors who annually go to the best golf destination in continental Europe to enjoy its benign climate and a wide range of leisure, culture and gastronomy. On the Costa del Sol, golf is not a mere complement, but has its own entity and itself encourages the visit of tourists who extend their stays and offer an average cost higher than that of other visitors.

In addition to its importance as the closure of the Ladies European Tour calendar, the tournament also maintains very close ties with the Solheim Cup 2023, a competition promoted by the global sponsorship of the Costa del Sol and the essential support of the Junta de Andalucía and other local institutions (such as Acosol and the municipalities of Marbella and Benahavís) that will bring together European women’s teams for the first time in Spain and the United States. Both the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain and the Solheim Cup 2023 have a remarkable public and private support and will help reinforce the role of golf as a tourist attraction and that of women’s sport as a basic backbone of society.

The news of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open in Spain can be followed on the web openfemenino.com, the Twitter account @Openfemenino, the Instagram account @spanishopen and the Facebook page @openfemenino.

The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 It is held at Los Naranjos Golf Club from November 25 to 28 and is part of the program for the Solheim Cup 2023, an event declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) and which provides important tax advantages to participating companies. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the last appointment on the Ladies European Tour calendar, has the main sponsorship of Andalusia, Costa del Sol and Acosol, who together with the Marbella City Council, the Benahavís City Council and Reale Seguros, as well as the The rest of the collaborators (ARQUIMEA Medical, Eversheds Sutherland, Kaudal, Kyocera, Mahou, PING, Audi Safamotor and Solán de Cabras) and organizing entities (Sport & Business, Ladies European Tour, Royal Spanish Golf Federation and Royal Andalusian Golf Federation) do possible this event.