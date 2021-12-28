12/28/2021





The Minister of Territorial Policy and spokesperson for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, has announced that the Council of Ministers has approved this Tuesday the report on the ‘Action Plan for Primary and Community Care 2022-2023‘, approved on December 15 by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS).

“It was part of the important commitments in this area, and very valid at this time“, Rodríguez stressed at a press conference after the Council of Ministers, the last of the year.

This action plan, which Health and CCAA agreed to present before the end of the year at a summit held at the end of September in Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), is basically a continuation of the Strategic Framework for Primary and Community Care, launched in April 2019 but practically not executed due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the main novelties is the introduction of the concept of a finalist budget for Primary Care, that is, a “specific and sufficient budget” by the autonomous communities, in “co-financing” with the Ministry of Health, as a “necessary economic tool to achieve the planned objectives “.

Likewise, it also seeks to increase the number of health professionals available and improve their working conditions. Specifically, the objective is set to reduce the temporality in Primary Care to below 8 percent.

In fact, within the measures for professionals, Health and Autonomous Communities commit to the creation of the professional category of Family and Community Nurse (EFYC) in Primary Care “in all autonomous communities”. Thus, they point out that “at least a 20 percent annual increase in appointments of Primary Care Nurses with EFYC specialty title in 2023 “.

Likewise, it is committed that more than 65 percent of the residents hired after finishing their residency have “fixed, interim or at least two-year contract in Primary Care“This measure seeks to” promote the coverage of vacancies in Primary Care and longitudinal care, encouraging the permanence of professionals in their position. “

Along the same lines, Health and Autonomous Communities pursue the creation of the necessary vacancies and the promotion of the transformation of temporary contracts into stability contracts, with special interest in areas of difficult coverage, so that “80 percent of the vacant places are covered by interim contracts “ and 25 percent of the interns by CCAA obtain a fixed position in the first 3 years of their appointment “.

Another important aspect of the plan is the commitment that requests for care in health centers “are managed in the first 24 hours, that is to say, that the citizens have an answer as to when and how their request will be dealt with in the defined time. “

The specific proposal is that in 2022, 50 percent of the users who request health care at their health center receive a response in the first 24 hours, with an increase of 20 percent by 2023. In the same sense, the “immediate accessibility” (in the first 24 hours) in health problems not delayed before the end of 2022.

Likewise, this Action Plan is committed to increasing the resolution capacity of Primary Care, identifying “the diagnostic procedures that must be performed in Primary Care, the acquisition of diagnostic equipment and the development of necessary continuing training “.

Digitization is another of the main lines of the plan, with “projects to strengthen the capacities of health centers, improving the quality of services for patients and facilitating the work of professionals.” Specifically, it speaks, for example, of the “implementation of tools to facilitate health care in smart health centers, through evaluated projects of teleconsultation, videoconsultation, access to medical images and ‘chatbots‘for the improvement of citizen demand management “.