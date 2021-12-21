12/21/2021 at 09:09 CET

The Government will approve this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the Bill to reform the Bankruptcy Law which is intended to facilitate the restructuring of viable companies and improve insolvency procedures.

This was announced this Monday by the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, and confirmed by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño.

The objective This reform is “to place Spain at the forefront of modernity in bankruptcy proceedings, assimilating how it is being regulated in other countries in our European environment”, as highlighted by Llop during his initial speech at the Europa Press Information Breakfast.

Just last week, the Executive received the last of the reports it needed before raising the preliminary draft for a second round in the Council of Ministers for the law to start the parliamentary process.

Specifically, it is the report of the Council of State on thehe draft bill to reform the consolidated text of the Bankruptcy Law, which included “a series of observations” that the Government has already analyzed before approving it tomorrow. In addition, it has also received the report of the General Council of the Judiciary, which is “quite positive” in general terms with respect to the text of the draft approved by the Council of Ministers on August 3.

Despite the forthcoming approval by the Council of Ministers, Calviño has already opened the door to extend the bankruptcy moratorium until the reform of these regulations comes into force.

At first, This moratorium is extended until June 30, 2022, but the vice president has assured that this extension “gives legal certainty during the transitory period until the entry into force of the bankruptcy reform.”

Main lines of the preliminary project

The regulatory project includes the transposition of the European restructuring and insolvency directive and introduces other reforms in the bankruptcy field. This modification constitutes one of the reforms included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and it is aimed at guaranteeing that viable companies and entrepreneurs that are in financial difficulties have access to an effective preventive restructuring procedure that allows them to continue their activity.

In addition, it intends that insolvent natural persons entrepreneurs can enjoy the exoneration of your debts, after a “reasonable” period of time, favoring the second chance and improving the efficiency of the bankruptcy procedure in order to reduce its duration.

Particular attention is paid to the draft bill at micro-businesses, They will have a procedure specifically adapted to their needs and characteristics.