12/27/2021

Act. At 15:15 CET

Javier Flores

The controversy continues in Vinaròs for the invisible friend gift that José Chaler (PSOE) did to Anna Fibla (TSV), to whom he gave a slaughtered lamb’s head, along with eyes and viscera. The PSPV-PSOE Vinaròs will decide in the coming days with positions of the regional executive whether or not to dismiss Chaler, after its partners (TSV) put their cessation / resignation as a condition for not breaking the government pact.

After be traveling outside of Vinaròs Since the scandal broke out last Thursday, Chaler has appeared this Monday at the local Socialist headquarters and has put his position at the disposal of the party, although he does not intend to resign because Fibla requests it, as he announced at a press conference in which he recognized at all times that It was not a successful gift and has criticized the TSV spokesperson for considering that she has used the issue politically. “There are other victims, starting with the Socialist Group, to whom I have apologized. It will be the loss of confidence in me that may have occurred that must be valued, You have my position and my act of councilor at your disposal“, has explained.

For his part, the secretary general of the PSOE of Vinaròs, Edu Barberá, has communicated that “we do not understand the reaction of an external act of the City Council or the repercussion that it has been wanted to give, A meeting with senior party officials is scheduled in Valencia to give you the best solution and we will decide& rdquor ;. He has also praised the work carried out so far by Chaler, “one of the best councilors we have and who has worked the most for the people.” “It was a mistake, a joke in very bad taste, but behind Chaler there is a very important baggage, one of the most hard-working people in the City Council is attacked”.

The mayor of Vinaròs, Guillem Alsina, has asked, first of all, sorry to “all the residents of Vinaròs, for this serious and very unpleasant fact, which has put the name of Vinaròs with a negative connotation in front of the media, and the entire Municipal Group and the Socialist Party are having a hard time & rdquor ;. In addition, he has remarked that this matter should have been dealt with internally: “It should never have left the internal sphere & mldr; there are mechanisms within the government pact & rdquor ;.

Alsina bet because that pact with TSV lasts, which together with Compromís makes up the government in the City Council of Vinaròs, recalling the major projects that are being worked on now, such as EDUSI, Sanitat, Edificant & mldr; “We will continue working so that they are not harmed by this serious action & mldr; The public expects us to work for the real problems. The invisible friend problem is ridiculous that it has gone out of the private sphere“, he pointed out.

Chaler’s tale

Chaler has started by saying that “I was dying to do this press conference, I was traveling, I had not taken vacations since I entered the City Hall, I needed them, but in this situation, I have thought it necessary to catch a flight and return, leaving my family, they have been the longest days of my life & rdquor ;.

The socialist mayor then went on to narrate the events, as he had already done in writing the same night what happened, but now adding details. After citing his gift, “a velvet cap and a box of slightly deteriorated fruits and vegetables, as well as vacuum-packed offal products & rdquor ;, he showed a large photo of that box in which, however, only you can see clearly the vegetables. He has acknowledged that it was not a successful gift and insisted that he did it personally, without being premeditated with his political group.

He also highlighted that to apologize he sent Fibla several messages (two written and one audio), which showed in large color photocopies of “mobile screenshots & rdquor ;, without getting a response from the councilor. In addition, he contacted Sebastià Fabregat, from TSV, to try to get him to talk to her. “And he told me that they were going to get me, that everyone would know who I was,” he said.

“It has been of no use that the government pact itself has defined the ways to resolve conflicts, that the own secretaries of organization of the three parties at the level of the Valencian Community tried to change their opinion to TSV, that prominent members of TSV tried to change their mind & mldr; All they wanted was a personal and political revenge. “. “Mrs. Fibla is wrong“, he remarked.

He has also said thate has received hundreds of messages of support, “From people of all political styles and colors, including some from TSV & rdquor ;.