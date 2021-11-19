Updated on Friday, 19 November 2021 – 02:02

Farmers and ranchers launch a #SOSrural and rallies will begin throughout Spain to end a large demonstration in Madrid at the beginning of the year

A moment of the demonstration and traction carried out by the Agrarian Organizations UGAM-COAG, ASAJA, UPA and AIGAS in front of the dairy factory ANDROS S.LPedro Puente HoyosEFE

The countryside explodes after going through a long period of agony and tractors are back on the roads as they did in early 2020, until protests were interrupted by the pandemic. At that time, the low prices they receive for their productions were also denounced, as now, but the disproportionate rise in raw materials has not occurred as in recent times, which is putting thousands of farms on the ropes in what is already considered the most expensive agricultural campaign in history.

The protests, therefore, will return throughout Spain. First through the regional territories in the coming weeks to end with a large demonstration in Madrid between the end of January and the beginning of February. And not only will farmers and ranchers demonstrate but they want to extend to all those affected by the ‘Empty Spain’, that is, those sectors such as hunting or fishing, which feel aggrieved by the measures that the Government of Pedro Sanchez. The irrigators are also planning to join. It’s about a #SOSrural, as marked by the slogan chosen to announce these concentrations.

The breeding ground for indignation had been growing in recent weeks, but agrarian organizations wanted to exhaust all avenues of dialogue with the Minister Luis Planas before taking to the streets. The constant and unstoppable rise in inputs had set off alarms, so the representatives of the agricultural sector requested a meeting in writing (up to two times in the last fifteen days). First, ASAJA, UPA and COAG individually.

It was him November 5th. “Concerned about the difficult profitability that agricultural operations are experiencing, due to the increase in production costs … I request an urgent meeting to seek solutions that mitigate the effects of said increase,” he signed Pedro Barato, president of Asaja. The same did the other two agrarian leaders. Verifying that they had no answer, they sent another joint letter requesting a meeting “to seek solutions that mitigate the effects of said increase.”

It was him November 11th. “They didn’t even pick up the phone to look for an excuse and tell us that the minister’s agenda was very full and that they should already look for a date, nothing at all.” The flame was growing so that great concentration of Rural Spain, which in principle was going to be the March 20, urgently speed up deadlines: milk producers, tobacco producers, cereal producers are already moving on the streets …

The field considers it a “lack of consideration” that Minister Planas did not even answer them, also verifying how the carriers (“with whom we share some of the demands”) are also going to champion the indignation present in many sectors, especially rural, in December. of the Spanish society: the law of protection of the wolf, the one of the animal welfare, a CAP so environmental and with financial cuts …

Perfect storm

“The field is dying and dying, farmers and ranchers can not hold out any longer in the midst of this perfect storm due to a tremendous rise in production costs that affects the rise in food prices paid by the consumer but does not affect a fairer price for farmers and ranchers, “he complains Pedro Cheap, who appeals to strict compliance with the Food Chain Law “so that a product cannot be sold for less than it cost to produce it.”

“We have put aside the differences that the three agrarian organizations may have to make a common front because it was impossible that we could withstand the pressure of our people, those of the countryside, who were asking us to do something about this dramatic situation, especially to the livestock sector “, recognizes EL MUNDO Lorenzo Ramos, Secretary General of UPA, who considers that “sooner or later the minister will have to receive us because he will have to say something and above all do because a problem of food shortages in this country can arise in a short time,” he predicts.

The Secretary General of COAG, Miguel Padilla, underlines that “the difficult situation that we are going through forces us to speak out because it also does not seem like a good idea that the minister, with everything that is happening, with this spectacular price increase, is not yet reborn for dialogue.” Juan Valero de Palma, Secretary General of FENACORE(National Federation of Irrigation Communities) points out that “more than 500,000 irrigators we are open and predisposed to join this demonstration, as long as it is not done in a political or partisan way and as long as the water agenda is on the table as well as our demands. “

Precisely the day these mobilizations were announced, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, receive in Toulouse, the decoration of “Commander”, the highest distinction of the order of agricultural merit of the Republic of France. This award, created in 1883, is awarded in recognition of services rendered to agriculture. Three days before, I participated in Brussels in the Council of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries in which he expressed his concern about “the very difficult situation that certain agricultural sectors in Spain are going through”, due to the increase in production costs, especially animal feed, energy and fertilizers in international markets.

Rise of raw materials

Agricultural organizations recall that production costs have risen to “never seen before” levels. Livestock feed has become more expensive by about a 30% in the last year. They are also more expensive seeds (+ 20%); the fertilizers (+ 48%); the water (+ 33%) or the plastics used in greenhouse crops (+ 46%). There are still much worse rises, such as those affecting the diesel used by their tractors (+ 73%) Yet the electric power (+ 270%). Also the SMI has risen 29.7% in the last three years. The agricultural sector denounces that food is becoming more expensive for consumers while they still do not cover their costs.

The agrarian employers demand “fiscal, economic and political measures to protect food production in Spain”, but the problem is that the Ministry of Agriculture does not currently have financial availability to face these requests, although they ask for a gesture, even if it was with the impact of VAT on farmers. In addition, work is done so that it is not impeded, as it wants the Minister of Employment and Social Security, Yolanda Daz, the part-time hiring in the agricultural sector, the famous temporary contracts that are made in the field for seasonal campaigns.

