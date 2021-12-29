12/29/2021 at 18:40 CET

The Investigating Court number 1 of Lugo has agreed, as decreed by the Provincial Court, that the main piece of the Operation Pokémon, related to the Vendex group, is divided into 33 causes, because he understands that they lack connection between them.

The instructor indicates in the order that, as pointed out by the high provincial judicial body, “the connection between the various cases in which the same business group intervenes in all of them cannot pivot, when operations that are allegedly illicit have different recipients or collaborators& rdquor ;.

The Court also warned in the order that the instructor is now executing of “the practical impossibility of encompassing in a single procedure the prosecution of more than 250 investigated or the multiple plots, which would make the trial & rdquor; ineffective.

For this reason, the Investigating Court number 1 of Lugo, in an order against which an appeal may be filed, has decreed that testimonies of the case be deduced regarding each one of the 33 allegedly criminal acts for their remission to the Senior Court of Lugo in order to distribute it among the investigating courts.

In the case, as stated in the resolution notified this Wednesday, “some facts were investigated of which, ‘a priori’, It turned out that the Vendex group, from its hiring in Galicia, could have obtained multimillion-dollar profits, allegedly illegal, through various frauds in public procurement in different locations in Galicia & rdquor ;.

The investigated would have carried out, among others, “conduct constituting various other crimes against the public administration, through allegedly corruption of public officials and officials, through, among other activities, deliveries of cash, gifts or gifts, hiring personnel recommended by such officials or public officials or managing the removal of fines, through illegal donations to & rdquor; parties.

Sometimes, in addition, “An alleged laundering of the profits obtained from such allegedly criminal activities was carried out& rdquor ;.