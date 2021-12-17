12/17/2021

On at 19:40 CET

RV

Up to two occasions was archived the case of the illegal recordings of the parties of A Maruxaina by the Examining Court number 1 of Viveiro, who understood that the privacy of the women affected, some ninety, was not being compromised despite the fact that they were illegally recorded.

The case was reopened last November at the request of the Provincial Court of Lugo that ordered to investigate what happened understanding that these recordings did compromise the privacy of the women who were recorded while urinating. In addition, these images were distributed through web pages with erotic content, and many continue to this day without being withdrawn.

A month later the Court of Instruction number 1 of Viveiro has opened new proceedings and has summoned about thirty affected persons to testify, statements that will be developed between the end of January and the beginning of February 2022. He has also requested that submit medical reports of all those who have had to be in treatment as a result of the events.

The judge has also ordered that a car company, located outside of Galicia, provide information that identifies a user of a vehicle of said company. In turn, the Cervo City Council has been requested all the information necessary to know if said vehicle could be parked in a certain place while the celebration of the popular festivals took place.

A possible hate crime

The Lugo Provincial Court not only reordered the opening of the case, but also determined that it was necessary to investigate who made the recordings and how they were made. In this sense, in a legal reflection published on the Valedor do Pobo website, the Justice and Equality advisor of the commissioned institution, Verónica Pérez-Outumuro Souto, raises the existence of a possible crime of “hate” against these women, which opens a new avenue for personal accusations.

Pérez-Outumuro cites article 7 of Law 3/2007 of March 22, for the effective equality of women and men, which states that “any behavior carried out constitutes harassment on grounds of sex based on a person’s sex, with the purpose or effect of undermining their dignity and creating an intimidating, degrading or offensive environment. “

The institution’s Justice advisor warns that the cameras they were only placed to record women and concludes that article 510 of the Penal Code should be proposed, which raises penalties for crimes against the dignity of persons for humiliation, disparagement or discredit, with the aggravating when done through social media or technologies.

Or put another way, the lawyer states that in this case “It has been possible to commit, independently of another related to privacy, a crime called hatefulness, violation of dignity, humiliation of a group, due to its belonging to one sex, even economic use through diffusion, and all deliberate. “