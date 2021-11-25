11/25/2021 at 2:39 PM CET

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) will deliberate on December 14 on the appeal filed by César Román, known as the Rey del Cachopo, against the sentence that sentenced him to 15 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Heidi Paz in 2018 in Zaragoza.

As reported by his defense, the Appeals Chamber of the high court will hold the hearing on the appeal on December 14 starting at ten in the morning.

The Provincial Court of Madrid sentenced César Román Viruete to 15 years in prison on June 21 for the homicide of his ex-partner with the aggravations of kinship and gender, although he did not convict him of the crime of desecration of a corpse because – he understands – he dismembered her with the sole purpose of avoiding being discovered.

Your defense filed an appeal due to “continuous violations” of fundamental rights that supposedly took place throughout the investigation and the trial, in which he requests the annulment.

The appeal brief, released in his day by his defense, includes more than 27 alleged violations of the rights of the accused, among them the request by the defense that the key found in the ship in the that the body of the victim was found. Evidence that could not be presented because it disappeared during the process.

What’s more, the appeal calls into question the impartiality of the judge who instructed the case since he assures that he did not take into account some of the statements made by César Román in which he explained that not only did he have a copy of those keys but that there were at least 16 or 18 people who had a game.

He also maintains that the streaming broadcast of the trial “seriously undermines the fundamental right” of his client “to a fair process”, since the broadcast could have affected the statements of the witnesses.

The Madrid audience in September raised the case on César Román to the TSJM to decide on the appeal, and after the resignation of a magistrate as part of this court, given that she participated in the investigation of the process, the Chamber was made up of magistrates María José Rodríguez Duplá and María de los Ángeles Barreiro Avellaneda and by the president of the high court, Celso Rodríguez Padrón, as speaker.

When announcing the date of the deliberation, the lawyer Ana Isabel Peña has trusted that “if there is true Justice, the appeal will prosper, since we are in a trial directed by three magistrates, always of recognized prestige and therefore experts , not like it happened before the jury court. “