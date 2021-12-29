Updated on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – 02:25

The ruling established the unconstitutionality of the method of calculating the tax that is the second source of income for the consistories.

The Madrid City Council will have to return 28,768.19 euros to a neighbor of the city who has obtained the annulment of a liquidation of the municipal capital gains tax originated by the transfer of a property. It is one of the first sentences handed down after the ruling of the Constitutional Court of last October 26 that annulled the tribute and that is forcing the consistories of the whole country to study new calculation formulas to recover the usual collection of their second source of income. municipal.

The municipal teams are in these two months after the ruling that considered that the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Lands (IIVTNU), as it was configured, was unconstitutional. The so-called municipal capital gains tax constitutes the second source of income for local corporations and leaves around 2,500 million euros in their coffers per year.

The subsequent royal decree-law approved by the Government to adapt the law to the aforementioned jurisprudence grants six months of transition to municipal teams to adapt their regulations to the new legal framework, but the experts consulted by THE WORLD They have no record until the moment that this process has been completed and the tribute is being paid based on the new criteria. Among other reasons, they say, due to the technical complexity involved in the change.

That does not mean that they cannot claim it, since they have a period of four years to do so, but that they will do it with more delay than usual. The Local Treasury Inspectors have recently warned that “thousands of citizens continue to ask their lawyers and the municipal administration what will happen to their files, or if they can still demand the tax in certain circumstances in accordance with the previous regulations” and have also warned that ” in many municipalities there is no definitive decision on some specific issues “.

The inspectors also point to the uncertainty generated by the situation and warn of the “disparity of criteria” before “the foreseeable increase in resources by the taxpayer and the regulatory gaps in the face of different tax situations; the setting of criteria by the municipalities or the scope of the tax reform “.

Meanwhile, the courts begin to pronounce with the doctrine of the TC in hand. Faults have already been known that affect municipalities as diverse as Alcorcn (also in Madrid) or Sanxenxo (Pontevedra). In the case defended by the Legalion law firm that affects the Madrid city council, the Contentious-Administrative Court No. 25 of Madrid It grants the reason to the plaintiff that they paid 28,768.19 euros for the capital gains tax after the administrative silence that it obtained in response to its original claim.

“I uphold the contentious-administrative appeal filed against the alleged dismissal due to administrative silence of the economic-administrative claim filed before the Municipal Administrative Economic Court, against the dismissal, also alleged due to administrative silence, of the request for refund of the income made by the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land for an amount of 28,768.19 euros “, includes the text of the sentence to which EL MUNDO has had access.

“The parties admit that the appealed settlement has not acquired firmness and they pronounce on the Judgment of the Constitutional Court of 26.10.21 (BOE of 25.11.21), which leads directly to the estimation of the plaintiff’s claim taking into consideration the application of the cited Constitutional Court ruling, “he adds.

Along these lines, the court considers that the TC ruling leaves “a regulatory void on the determination of the tax base that prevents the liquidation, verification, collection and review of this local tax and, therefore, its enforceability […] Therefore, since there is currently no applicable rule to review the disputed settlement, the administrative act that is the object of this process should be annulled. “Likewise, it does not impose costs on any of the parties and rules out the possibility of” filing any ordinary appeal “against its decision. .

