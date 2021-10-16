Reform of the valuation system

The changes affect the taxes of Inheritance, Patrimony and Patrimonial Transmissions and will suppose an increase of the taxable base that will be transferred to the taxpayer

The Government can look towards Castilla-La Mancha to take note of what may happen as of January 1, 2022, when the new property valuation system comes into force that will affect the taxes of Successions, Patrimony and Patrimonial Transmissions paid by taxpayers.

The La Mancha community has pioneered for six years a mechanism similar to the one that the Treasury will implement next year to calculate these taxes and in this time, several courts have ruled against it.

Specifically, and according to the idealistic portal, there are two sentences of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha in this sense, one from May 27, 2020 and another from October 20 of that same year.

Both rulings refer to the doctrine issued on this matter by the Supreme Court, which does not criticize the verification method used but the way it is applied. In this sense, it points out that the valuation method does not allow the taxpayer to know the origin of the new reference value or receive a face-to-face check of the value of the property involved, so it cannot confirm that the applied reference value corresponds to its real value.

Among other conclusions, the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court establishes that “the act of determining the real value of real estate verified by the Administration -which, therefore, corrects or verifies the values ​​declared by the interested party as price or magnitude of the legal business carried out in term- it must be: a) singularized; b) motivated; and c) the result of an examination of the property, usually by visiting the site“.

And in another point, he also summarizes that “the verification method consisting of the estimation by reference to cadastral values, multiplied by indices or coefficients is not suitable, due to its generality and lack of relationship with the specific good whose estimation is in question, for the valuation of real estate in those taxes in which the taxable base is legally determined by its real value, except that such method is complemented with the performance of a strictly verifying activity directly related to the singular property that is subject to an appraisal “.

This doctrine has also served as the basis for several resolutions of the Regional Economic-Administrative Court (TEAR) of Castilla La Mancha, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, in which he also criticizes the method in question.

Controversy and litigation

The new references are established taking as a starting point the average behavior of the prices of the sales of the properties reported by the public notaries. “That is, they determine the average value in an area, which does not have to coincide with a neighborhood or a district“, they point from the Treasury.

However, here lies the core of the controversy, since according to the experts consulted by THE WORLD, the value attributed to some properties may be very far from their real value and that will force the owner to pay amounts above what will correspond to him. The Treasury points out at this point that, as of January 1, the individualized data will be published. “In other words, the characteristics of each property, of each floor, will be taken into account,” they justify.

But tax advisers and lawyers doubt it and predict that the change will open a new source of litigation between the Administration and taxpayers. Until now, the parties consigned a value and the Administration, in case of disagreement, had to check it and prove the difference. As of the entry into force of the rule, this situation will be turned around and it will be the taxpayer who must prove that the reference value according to the Cadastre does not adjust to the value that the property actually has.

In order to try to hedge a part of this risk, the norm establishes that the reference values ​​will not exceed the market values ​​and to guarantee this, the Ministry has established the reduction factor of 0.9, for both urban and rustic properties. But again, experts believe that it will not be enough to prevent it from exceeding it and that the citizen ends up paying tax on a tax base that does not correspond to the real value of their property.

How the value is calculated

The change in the valuation system has generated controversy from the moment of its approval, especially because the Treasury took advantage of the new Law on Prevention and Anti-Fraud Measures to strain reform into it.

But the controversy continues as more details of its application become known. The Ministry published Thursday at the electronic headquarters of the General Directorate of Cadastre the value maps that will serve as the basis for subsequent calculations; In these maps, modules of average value are assigned to the representative real estate products by zones of the territory, called ‘homogeneous territorial areas of valuation’, which correspond to the average prices of the sales.

In the case of urban real estate, the General Directorate of the Land Registry will calculate the reference value of a specific property taking into account various criteria, such as differences in quality, age and state of conservation between this property and the representative real estate product to which the average value module refers. . For this, the cadastral valuation regulations will be used temporarily.

In the case of rustic real estate without construction, the reference value will be calculated from the average value module, depending on its characteristics, and the corrective factors for location, agronomic and socioeconomic that are determined in the annual report of the corresponding real estate market.

