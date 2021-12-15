12/14/2021 at 10:47 PM CET

.

Coronavirus infections, with 26,136 new positives reported in the last day, the incidence has shot up 31 points to 412 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

This increase in transmission continues to translate into a strong daily increase in incidence in almost all territories, with six communities already at very high risk (more than 500 cases).

It also increases the incidence at 7 days – a short-term indicator of transmission – by 38 points (from 197 to 235), as does the rate of positivity for the Covid-19 detection test among the population, which follows in progressive increase and goes from 10.8% to 11.6% (last Tuesday it was at 8.4%).

Navarra (1,267) and Basque Country (936) They continue to lead the incidence of coronavirus, which is also reflected in their intensive care units (17.8% and 21%, respectively).

But cases are also multiplying in other regions such as Asturias (543), Aragón (744), Castilla y León (562) and Melilla (529), the last territory to join the red indicator of the incidence traffic light (very high risk).

They are at high risk (300 to 500 cases): Balearic Islands (478), Catalonia (481) Valencian Community (455), Galicia (461), La Rioja (473), Ceuta (447) and Murcia (412), but with daily rises that lead them to very high risk, while the rest of the territories appear in the medium indicator (from 100 to 300).

Regarding the number of deaths, 58 have been reported in the last day (180 in the last week), which rises to 88,542 the consigned, by test, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The worsening of contagion indicators also translates into a progressive, albeit uneven, increase in the number of patients in intensive care units in communities, with a national average rising from 12.6% to 13.1%.

Catalonia (23.4%), Basque Country (21%), La Rioja (20.7%), Castilla y León (18%), Aragon (18%) and Navarra (17.8%), are the territories with a higher occupancy in these units.

In the case of Navarra, the community with the highest infection rate in Spain (1,267 cases), In recent days the pressure in the ICU has been maintained at 17% with hardly any fluctuations.

There are 6,373 admitted patients throughout Spain, 1,215 of them (1,116 this Monday) serious in ICU.

Incidence by age groups

In all age groups in Navarra, except from 12 to 19 years of age and in those over 70, the incidence is above a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Mainly triggered in the child group with 2,469 cases, followed by 40 to 49 years (1,663) and 30 to 39 (1,418). Navarre sixties have an incidence of 1,214 points, the highest in Spain.

A similar situation in the Basque Country, where there are more than two thousand cases among the child population (compared to the 648 national average), while in the range of 30 to 49 years there are more than a thousand cases of incidence.

Aragon is another of the communities in which the incidence of the coronavirus in the child population has exceeded a thousand cases (1,059).

Vaccination

78.8% of those over 70 years of age already have an extra or reinforcement puncture, as well as 40.1% of those in their sixties and 47.5% of those vaccinated with Jannsen.

While waiting for the 3.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 to join – a count that will raise the current vaccination census from just over 80% to 90% of the Spanish population – 79.5% of citizens has completed the double dose, that is, a total of 37,742,102.

In Spain there are just over 3.5 million people who have not received a puncture yet and around 800,000 more with the first dose and pending to receive the second, so that 4.3 million citizens do not have complete protection against the coronavirus and its new variants.