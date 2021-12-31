12/31/2021 at 06:30 CET

The Catalan Jordi Ribera came to the bench of the Hispanics at the end of the summer of 2016 after the ‘fiasco’ in the Pre-Olympic for the Rio Games and the reality of the team has changed through work and with a philosophy that is synonymous with success. In the five years and two months that he has led the team, the Spanish team has accumulated a spectacular balance of two European golds, a World Cup bronze and the olympic bronze with whom the legendary ex-Azulgrana Raúl Entrerríos said goodbye in Tokyo.

Spain has just closed a brief first phase of preparation for the January appointment in the Netherlands and the final one will begin on Sunday with the azulgranas Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Aitor Ariño, Aleix Gómez and Ángel Fernández in the call and the coach explained to SPORT his feelings for the continental event.

How have these four days of preparation gone?

I am happy and satisfied. The players left on Thursday and will return on Sunday. We have done a lot of volume, physical work and also technical-tactical with two-hour sessions, but they have admitted it well. Many have had a week or 10 days off, which in such long seasons and with the accumulation of the Games has been very good for them.

What do you remember from Tokyo?

The feeling of fulfilling a very difficult cycle, because it took longer and had to be reached full throttle. There were injuries and many setbacks there, but we reacted and got the medal, which is the most important thing. The color does not matter. In the group of death, after beating Norway and Germany we positioned ourselves well for the crossing and in the quarterfinals we managed to lift the game against Sweden. The memory is magnificent, but it remains in the rear view mirror and you have to look ahead.

Ribera, manteado after the bronze in Tokyo

Is the objective in this European to achieve the third gold in a row?

We always come up with the idea of ​​competing day by day. We need a lot of the collective game and the contribution of all. In the 2018 European Championship we lost to Slovenia and the next day we had to beat a more rested Germany to go to the semifinals. That match was a turning point. In the semifinals we beat France by four goals and in the final, we beat Sweden in a great game. In the European past, the objective was to fight for a direct place for the Games, a perfect tournament came out and in the final with Croatia we managed to come back. I rate this stage as very good.

There are many news …

Yes, and for some it is their first experience at this level. In the group we have the Czech Republic, Sweden and Bosnia, very good teams that will put us to the test from the start. We have to start strong from the beginning and drag some point for the second phase if we pass. There may be surprises with Russia or Poland, but I think we will fight for the semifinals with Norway and Germany.

Ferran Solé, in November against Romania

There is always talk of renewal, but here are nine players aged 26 and under…

That was like a psychosis since the elimination in the Pre-Olympic 2016. There was a group that had a great ascendant and not very old, like the goalkeepers, the right wingers and perhaps also the left. Yes, it was necessary to change in the front row and in the pivot, but for that we have worked and if the injuries had respected us, we would have more news. Nor should we forget about the experience. We have not paid a very high toll for this continuous change, but we are prepared to take it if it comes.

Is the loss of Álex Dujshebaev due to injury a great ‘stick’?

He had gradually assumed a change of role and now he is unbalanced in his team and in the national team. Coaches have to assume that the team we have is the best and try to get the most out of it.

Alex Dujshebaev, a low of enormous draft

Does the covid add more pressure?

In the selection we have two problems. The first is injuries, which have left out young people like the Dujshebaevs (Álex and Dani) or Ander Izquierdo. And then there is the covid, which adds the stress of not knowing what is going to happen. Sometimes there are things that cannot be controlled. Or yes, because you are the one who decides. We have already experienced it in the World Cup and in the Games, but now people are getting infected more than ever … it is another handicap for everyone. The good thing is that we have a group that is eager to come and is appreciated. Miguel (Sánchez-Migallón) had to leave the concentration at 10 and Javi Rodríguez entered at 11. You call them and they pack right away.

What would you ask your team facing the European?

The national team has to maintain its hallmarks, sacrifice, dedication and that ability to fight that has allowed us to play very difficult games or that have put us uphill. That ability to believe in ourselves and that sacrifice of never giving a loose ball is what has given us results and we have to maintain that philosophy.

Finally, how are you after five years in office and three in Paris 2024?

It has been five excellent years with four medals. Two European golds, one Olympic bronze and one at the World Cup. A very good cycle. I am very calm and as always, eager to work not only here, but also with the young people in the CAR of Granada. And what comes, will come. Now I’m not worried about my future.