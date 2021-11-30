11/29/2021 at 21:10 CET

Deportivo Alavés published this Monday the data that will be offered at the next Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for next December 20, among which it stands out that the covid-19 generated a negative impact on 5,524,992 million euros caused by the closure of the stands in the matches and the spending generated by the coronavirus.

The club president, Alfonso Fernández de Trocóniz, and the financial director of the Baskonia-Alavés Group, Guillermo Oraá, detailed the figures of the entity that closed the 2020-21 academic year with losses for the first time in ten years, as a result of the global impact generated by the pandemic, with a negative result after of taxes of 2,067,607 euros.

Despite everything, these accounts improve by practically 900,000 euros to the figures provided in the approved budget for this season, which estimated losses of 2,930,299.

The more than 5.5 million euros of impact on the club by covid-19 come, according to its highest representative, from the lack of income in tickets and ticket offices, audited at approximately 4.7 million euros; in the decrease in advertising revenue; and higher spending to deal with covid sanitary measures, especially in travel (larger planes, individual rooms or the use of two buses instead of one).

To this must be added other expenses derived from the provision of services and “the paralysis of the player transfer market & rdquor ;, as the club had foreseen in its budget income from the sale of players in the winter market.

This has been achieved at a time when the club has increased spending on sports staff by three million euros, since last year it changed its coaching staff twice and that meant “An unforeseen cost increase & rdquor;.

This improvement in the budgeted figures is due to the activation of a tax credit of 3.7 million euros, a common practice in any company, which consists of “reflecting in the income statement the deduction of corporate taxes in subsequent years where it goes. to have profits & rdquor ;, after having reflected losses in the previous year.

Regarding the current course (2021-22), a “balanced & rdquor; with a total income of 71,938,886 euros and a total of expenses of 71,917,767 euros, which offers a positive result of 21,119 euros. The club was confident in its full compliance at the expense of the evolution of the health crisis.

Also, as was reflected in last year’s accounts, the possibility of selling players is contemplated in a winter market that is expected to be “more normalized & rdquor;.

These numbers will be put to a vote at the General Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on December 20, which if the restrictions due to the pandemic do not prevent it, it will be in person.

This call will also propose the renewal of the Board of Directors at the end of the term of the Board positions that were elected in December 2016.

Likewise, the modification of the company’s bylaws will be presented “to adapt them to current legislation and new technologies & rdquor ;, as well as the approval of a Regulation for the development of the meetings themselves, which regulates the call, attendance and voting regime , as well as the rights of the shareholders.